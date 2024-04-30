El Car Wash opens new location, donates $100k

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla — In a press release, El Car Wash announced the grand opening of its Pembroke Pines location.

The new carwash is located at 181 NW 180th Ave., Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Pembroke Pines Mayor Angelo Castillo helped welcome the carwash to the area with some opening remarks.

To honor the grand opening, El Car Wash honored three local “healthcare heroes” from Baptist Health South Florida and presented a $100,000 donation to Baptist Health South Florida.

A live DJ, the Florida Panthers dance team and mascot duo Stanley C. Panther and Victor E. Ratt entertained guests who attended the grand opening.

El Car Wash also offered free YMCA memberships and other wellness items to lucky attendees, stated the press release.