 Moleaer expands into industry with nanobubble technology

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Industry Events

Moleaer expands into industry with nanobubble technology

Visit Moleaer's booth on Innovation Alley, #3223, to learn more about how nanobubble technology can transform carwash operations.

Avatar
By Jennifer Clements
Jennifer Clements is the group editor of Professional Carwashing & Detailing.
Published:
Moleaer Inc. nanobubble technology

HAWTHORNE, Calif. — Moleaer announced its debut in the carwash industry in a recent press release, noting the company leverages years of expertise in water treatment to offer sustainability and economic benefits to carwash operators worldwide.

Related Articles

Moleaer says it is poised to revolutionize the carwash sector by introducing its cutting-edge solutions.

Moleaer’s technology harnesses the power of nanobubbles to address top priorities for carwash operators including chemical reduction, increase and improve water reuse, odor control, drying improvements and more.

“Moleaer’s technology has been used in various water applications that address the same key challenges faced by the carwash industry,” said Josh Bachner, vice president of strategy at Moleaer. “Whether it’s reducing odors at wastewater treatment plants, improving water clarity and quality in lakes and rivers, increasing dissolved oxygen for irrigation water, or reducing chemicals in a variety of industries, each of these benefits can help the >60,000 carwashes in the U.S. and >110,000 globally. We’re excited to debut this exciting technology to a whole new industry at The Car Wash Show™ in Nashville.”

The company is eager to engage with all stakeholders within the carwash industry, offering seamless product integration, distribution channels and end-user solutions, according to the release.

To showcase its innovative solutions, Moleaer will be exhibiting at The Car Wash Show™ in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 13-15.

Visit Moleaer’s booth on Innovation Alley, #3223, to learn more about how nanobubble technology can transform your carwash operations.

You May Also Like

El Car Wash opens new location, donates $100k
Big Dan’s Car Wash logo
Industry Events

Party with the president before The Car Wash Show™

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The dinner merges professionalism with the vibrant pulse of the preventative automotive industry.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
The Car Wash Show 2024 Nashville skyline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Before The Car Wash Show™, Preventative Automotive Maintenance Association (PAMA) members can kickstart their iFlex experience at the PAMA President’s Reception: The Underground, sponsored by Service Champ.

Attendees can have dinner and drinks with live music at Nashville’s on the roof of The Underground overlooking Broadway St.

Read Full Article

More Industry Events Posts
Check out Nashville’s premiere carwash sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Let The Car Wash Show™ festivities begin on Sunday, May 12, before The Car Wash Show™ even starts.

By Kyle Alexander
Tour Nashville carwashes before The Car Wash Show 2024
Welcome to The Car Wash Show™ at the Kickoff Kickback

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Join WCA members at the Nashville Underground on May 12 for an exclusive evening of live music, food and drinks.

By Kyle Alexander
The Car Wash Show 2024
At ISTOBAL USA: booth 1335

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Be sure to check out ISTOBAL’s equipment and much more while at The Car Wash Show™.

By PCD Staff
MCA to host networking event

LANSING, Mich. — The event will feature Mark Fisk, a partner at Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications.

By Rich DiPaolo
Mark Fisk, a partner at Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications

Other Posts

Vizza Wash, LP acquires and rebrands Wet-N-Jet

SAN ANTONIO — Rebranded as The Car Wash Express, the company promises unparalleled convenience and customer satisfaction.

By Kyle Alexander
Vizza Wash, LP acquires and rebrands Wet-N-Jet
PRT launches 30 new products on Complete Strut Assemblies

BUFORD, Ga. — The new items represent more than 10 million vehicles in new coverage and come to expand the PRT portfolio in the North American aftermarket.

By Kyle Alexander
PRT launches 30 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies
Greenhill Car Wash opens its sixth Delaware location

GEORGETOWN, Del. — The new carwash features a tunnel wash with a ‘Dry and Shine’ finish and free vacuums for customers.

By Kyle Alexander
California car detailer making waves on TikTok

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Jessica Tran, a California car detailer, skyrocketed to fame on TikTok, amassing over 1.7 million followers.

By Kyle Alexander