Moleaer expands into industry with nanobubble technology

HAWTHORNE, Calif. — Moleaer announced its debut in the carwash industry in a recent press release, noting the company leverages years of expertise in water treatment to offer sustainability and economic benefits to carwash operators worldwide.

Moleaer says it is poised to revolutionize the carwash sector by introducing its cutting-edge solutions.

Moleaer’s technology harnesses the power of nanobubbles to address top priorities for carwash operators including chemical reduction, increase and improve water reuse, odor control, drying improvements and more.

“Moleaer’s technology has been used in various water applications that address the same key challenges faced by the carwash industry,” said Josh Bachner, vice president of strategy at Moleaer. “Whether it’s reducing odors at wastewater treatment plants, improving water clarity and quality in lakes and rivers, increasing dissolved oxygen for irrigation water, or reducing chemicals in a variety of industries, each of these benefits can help the >60,000 carwashes in the U.S. and >110,000 globally. We’re excited to debut this exciting technology to a whole new industry at The Car Wash Show™ in Nashville.”

The company is eager to engage with all stakeholders within the carwash industry, offering seamless product integration, distribution channels and end-user solutions, according to the release.

To showcase its innovative solutions, Moleaer will be exhibiting at The Car Wash Show™ in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 13-15.

Visit Moleaer’s booth on Innovation Alley, #3223, to learn more about how nanobubble technology can transform your carwash operations.