 Schaeffler secures partnership to support technical education

FORT MILL, S.C. — The partnership with Automotive Transmission Service Group will offer technicians an array of learning opportunities.

By Kyle Alexander
FORT MILL, S.C. — Schaefflera company focused on the field of motion technology, announced in a press release it has entered into a partnership with Automotive Transmission Service Group (ATSG) to become its primary sponsor.

Through this agreement, Schaeffler will provide ongoing technical education support to the members of ATSG, which has offered technical support and repair information for transmission technicians for almost 40 years.

As a leader in the transmission repair parts segment through its LuK brand, Schaeffler’s partnership with ATSG will bring significant educational benefits to technicians in the aftermarket transmission repair industry, stated the press release.

Schaeffler will deliver technical educational content to ATSG members via in-person and online training events focused on trouble shooting and repair best practices.

“Having the opportunity to partner with ATSG demonstrates our commitment to providing both innovation and education to the aftermarket,” said Rob Steinmetz, product manager at Schaeffler. “As vehicles continue to become more complex, Schaeffler strives to support repair technicians with the resources they need to get the job done. We are thrilled to partner with ATSG and look forward to supporting its members.”

Reed Trueblood, managing director of ATSG added, “We are eagerly anticipating the value and important resources this partnership will bring to technicians. Schaeffer’s dedication to excellence aligns with ATSG’s vision of driving innovation and empowering our customers with cutting-edge solutions.”  

Schaeffler’s reputation in the aftermarket transmission repair space is underscored by its rich history and comprehensive product offering through its LuK brand, continued the press release.

With a legacy of innovation and quality, LuK parts are known for durability and performance.

Schaeffler offers full repair solutions, providing customers with everything they need for a successful transmission repair. 

LuK RepSet clutch kits are designed to meet the daily requirements of a garage and contain components that fit together perfectly to allow for quick and professional clutch replacement. 

Throughout 2024 and 2025, Schaeffler and ATSG will host a series of training events, offering a range of opportunities for technicians to connect and learn.

Sign up for these events and learn more about this partnership here.

