 Autobell® Car Wash celebrates milestone anniversary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Celebrate Autobell Car Wash's 55th anniversary with exclusive deals: Two Super Polyproccess Wash eTickets in select states.

By Kyle Alexander
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Autobell Car Wash, a provider of full-service car washing, announced in a press release it’s offering special savings to its customers in celebration of its 55th business anniversary in May and the estimated 55 million vehicle interiors the Autobell team has cleaned over those years.

To show appreciation for the support of its loyal customers through the decades, family-owned Autobell is excited to announce its anniversary offer:

  • Two Super PolyproccessSM Wash eTickets for $55 (available in North Carolina and South Carolina).
  • Two Super PolyproccessSM Wash eTickets for $65 (available in Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware).

The Super PolyprocessSM Wash features four advanced products to protect and shine the vehicle’s finish, including robotic wheel cleaning, interior cleaning, vacuuming, and wiping of the dash, door panel and center console, stated the press release.

Each car gets hand-dried before applying tire gloss and a fragrance of choice. 

“We are grateful to our customers for their continued trust and support over the past 55 years,” said Carl Howard, president and chief operating officer of Autobell Car Wash. “As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we remain dedicated to delivering unparalleled service.

