Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Mister Car Wash Expands in Florida, Iowa

 

on

TUCSON, Ariz.— Mister Car Wash has expanded its presence in Florida with the acquisition of Avatar Car Wash at 4607 Neptune Rd. in St. Cloud, according to a press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The deal brings the company’s total number of stores in Florida to 30, and the acquisition brings the total number of Floridians employed to nearly 600, the release continued.

“The addition of this location maximizes our ability to service our current members and customers in the St. Cloud and Greater Orlando area, and gives Avatar members new options,” shared Tim Vaughn, vice president of operations for Mister Car Wash. “Additionally, they’ll have member access to all of our other Mister locations throughout Florida.” 

While the acquisition is effective as of Dec. 16, 2020, customers can expect the same level of service and no disruption to membership as Mister begins the transition, the release stated. 

According to a separate press release,Mister Car Wash’s presence in the Hawkeye State continues to expand with the Dec. 18th opening of its ninth location in the Des Moines area at 109 S. Ankeny Blvd. in Ankeny, located in the northeastern part of the city. 

The Ankeny location is the company’s fourth new build in the area since opening its Urbandale store in 2018, the release continued.

Mister’s most recent new build is the Jordan Creek location, which opened in September of this year, the release added.

“Our members and customers have been requesting a new location in Ankeny for some time now, and we are excited to be in this part of the city and continue serving the Ankeny area,” said Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction. 

Advertisement

As part of the opening, Mister Car Wash will be offering its Platinum Exterior wash for $10, and new members of their Unlimited Wash Club can enjoy $10 off their first month of Platinum Exterior Membership, the release noted.

These specials will last for the first 30 days after the opening, the release stated.

In addition to the new location, Mister Car Wash has plans to open two additional area locations in Grimes and Marion in 2021, the release concluded.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: GO Car Wash opens new location, acquires Shine On Car Wash, hires new executives

Carwash News: Market Focus: Illuminating Technologies joins N1 Buying Group

Carwash News: Sonny’s Enterprises announces intent to acquire Lone Star Car Wash Systems

Carwash News: Employee dies in freak accident at carwash

Advertisement

on

Mister Car Wash Expands in Florida, Iowa

on

Express Wash Concepts acquires 3 Meyers Auto Wash locations

on

Grand Wash Auto gives back after a tough year

on

SCWA announces 2021 convention date change
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: PC&D Unscripted 22: Correcting micro scratches and swirl marks

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash Expands in Florida, Iowa

Carwash News: Express Wash Concepts acquires 3 Meyers Auto Wash locations

Carwash News: Grand Wash Auto gives back after a tough year

Detailing: Brighten up sales with headlight restoration

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect