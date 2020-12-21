Mister Car Wash Expands in Florida, Iowa

TUCSON, Ariz.— Mister Car Wash has expanded its presence in Florida with the acquisition of Avatar Car Wash at 4607 Neptune Rd. in St. Cloud, according to a press release.

The deal brings the company’s total number of stores in Florida to 30, and the acquisition brings the total number of Floridians employed to nearly 600, the release continued.

“The addition of this location maximizes our ability to service our current members and customers in the St. Cloud and Greater Orlando area, and gives Avatar members new options,” shared Tim Vaughn, vice president of operations for Mister Car Wash. “Additionally, they’ll have member access to all of our other Mister locations throughout Florida.”

While the acquisition is effective as of Dec. 16, 2020, customers can expect the same level of service and no disruption to membership as Mister begins the transition, the release stated.

According to a separate press release,Mister Car Wash’s presence in the Hawkeye State continues to expand with the Dec. 18th opening of its ninth location in the Des Moines area at 109 S. Ankeny Blvd. in Ankeny, located in the northeastern part of the city.

The Ankeny location is the company’s fourth new build in the area since opening its Urbandale store in 2018, the release continued.

Mister’s most recent new build is the Jordan Creek location, which opened in September of this year, the release added.

“Our members and customers have been requesting a new location in Ankeny for some time now, and we are excited to be in this part of the city and continue serving the Ankeny area,” said Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction.