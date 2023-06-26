 Mullen says energy management module adds 60% to EV range

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
EV Bizz

Mullen says energy management module adds 60% to EV range

BREA, Calif. — Testing of a high-volume OEM electric vehicle resulted in a calculated increase in range from 269 to 431 miles, the company reports.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

Mullen Automotive has announced test results of its recently acquired joint venture technology, which the company says greatly improves current EV performance by increasing an electric vehicle’s battery range.

Related Articles

Mullen says Element Materials Technology test results indicate that the Energy Management Module (EMM) technology substantially increases the driving range and efficiency of any current EV battery.

Specific vehicle testing of a high-volume OEM electric vehicle by Element resulted in a calculated increase in range from 269 to 431 miles, which is a 60% increase in efficiency, Mullen says.

EMM technology was also tested by Mullen Automotive engineers on the company’s Class 1 EV cargo van at its Troy, Michigan, facility.

The company says that results showed more than a 75% increase in range for the 42-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which would be a calculated EPA estimated range of 186 miles at “a very low added cost and mass.”

EMM technology is being integrated into the final stages of product development and is planned to be introduced in all Mullen commercial and consumer vehicle programs, the company says.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Sales of used EVs increase in Q1, per Cox Automotive estimates

ATLANTA — Having more used EVs in the market is a key driver of the volume gains, and product availability will rapidly increase going forward.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

ATLANTA — According to data assembled by Cox Automotive, the market for used electric vehicles (EVs) in the U.S. is beginning to accelerate rapidly as more used EVs become available and buyers snap them up.

The rapid growth of new EV sales in the U.S. has been well documented; Cox Automotive shared in a press release that the company is forecasting sales of new EVs in the U.S. will surpass 1 million units for the first time in 2023.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Cars.com’s 2023 EV Buying Guide navigates shoppers through the ever EV-olving electric vehicle frontier

CHICAGO —The guide covers everything from financing to features and technology to total cost of ownership.

By PCD Staff
Charging ahead with EVs

Do EV charging stations make ROI sense for carwash operators in 2023?

By Richard Cooper
The top factors holding back U.S. EV adoption in 2023

While EVs are seen by some to offer long-term savings, these savings are not equal for everyone.

By PCD Staff
Cars.com releases its 2023 top picks for electric vehicles

CHICAGO — Cars.com experts examined the price, range, comfort and features of 40-plus EV models on sale in 2023 to determine the Top Picks for Value, Family, Luxury and Commuters.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Wash Talk Ep. 152: Adding EV chargers to your business offering

Host Rich DiPaolo and guest Richard Cooper discuss the potential and growing need of EV chargers for carwash and detail businesses.

By Rich DiPaolo
Automotive Lift Institute unveils new Lifting Points Guide

CORTLAND, N.Y. — Electronic guide makes it easy to find EV lifting point information.

By PCD Staff
New profit center: Electric vehicle charging stations

How adding EV chargers to your wash can help drivers, the planet and your bottom line.

By Richard Cooper
Fuel for thought

Are quick lube and gasoline services still viable with a carwash?

By Rich DiPaolo
fuel, gas, pump, car