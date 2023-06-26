Mullen says energy management module adds 60% to EV range

Mullen Automotive has announced test results of its recently acquired joint venture technology, which the company says greatly improves current EV performance by increasing an electric vehicle’s battery range.

Mullen says Element Materials Technology test results indicate that the Energy Management Module (EMM) technology substantially increases the driving range and efficiency of any current EV battery.

Specific vehicle testing of a high-volume OEM electric vehicle by Element resulted in a calculated increase in range from 269 to 431 miles, which is a 60% increase in efficiency, Mullen says.

EMM technology was also tested by Mullen Automotive engineers on the company’s Class 1 EV cargo van at its Troy, Michigan, facility.

The company says that results showed more than a 75% increase in range for the 42-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which would be a calculated EPA estimated range of 186 miles at “a very low added cost and mass.”

EMM technology is being integrated into the final stages of product development and is planned to be introduced in all Mullen commercial and consumer vehicle programs, the company says.