Santa Maria discussing mobile carwashing regulations

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — According to www.ksby.com , the City of Santa Maria is discussing issues regarding mobile carwashing businesses after the subject was brought up last June.

“We have been receiving complaints for a long time. The complaints focus on three things that are: safety, pollution and the fairness factor,” Santa Maria Public Information Officer Mark van de Kamp said.

The council advised making outreach efforts to mobile carwashers before making a decision.

On March 16th, the city council discussed the possibility of imposing regulations to address these issues.

Campos Cisneros, a mobile carwash owner, said he understood the city’s worries but noted that, as far as pollution goes, he does his part.

“I always worry about making sure I have everything clean; I pick up after myself — we all do every time we finish in the afternoon,” Cisneros said.

However, multiple letters from local carwash owners have been sent to the city council, and one such letter from John Letters concerns fairness.

“My primary reason is out of fairness. I spend a lot of money every year to adhere to all the regulations, the Clean Water Act of 1972 which discusses pollutants into our environment, our groundwater,” Letters said. “I hope the council comes up with some type of plan that will allow mobile washing to continue to safely operate, with a capturing device on private property.”