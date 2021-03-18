 Santa Maria discussing mobile carwashing regulations
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Santa Maria discussing mobile carwashing regulations

on

Splash Car Wash of Greenwich gets luxury remodel

on

New WetGo Pro opens in Pittsburgh area

on

Driven Brands Car Wash North America acquires Fabulous Car Wash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 28: FAQs from New Carwash Investors Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 28: FAQs from New Carwash Investors

PC&D Unscripted 27: Accountability in the Workplace Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 27: Accountability in the Workplace

Current Digital Issue

March 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Santa Maria discussing mobile carwashing regulations

 

on

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — According to www.ksby.com, the City of Santa Maria is discussing issues regarding mobile carwashing businesses after the subject was brought up last June.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We have been receiving complaints for a long time. The complaints focus on three things that are: safety, pollution and the fairness factor,” Santa Maria Public Information Officer Mark van de Kamp said.

The council advised making outreach efforts to mobile carwashers before making a decision.

On March 16th, the city council discussed the possibility of imposing regulations to address these issues.

Campos Cisneros, a mobile carwash owner, said he understood the city’s worries but noted that, as far as pollution goes, he does his part.

“I always worry about making sure I have everything clean; I pick up after myself — we all do every time we finish in the afternoon,” Cisneros said.

However, multiple letters from local carwash owners have been sent to the city council, and one such letter from John Letters concerns fairness.

“My primary reason is out of fairness. I spend a lot of money every year to adhere to all the regulations, the Clean Water Act of 1972 which discusses pollutants into our environment, our groundwater,” Letters said. “I hope the council comes up with some type of plan that will allow mobile washing to continue to safely operate, with a capturing device on private property.”

Advertisement

The council’s proposed plan is to promote the use of waterless mobile carwashes and ban commercial washing from city streets.

“It is largely unregulated, and that is why we are receiving complaints on a regular basis,” van de Kamp said.

The plan would also call for vehicle insurances, liability insurance and permit applications along with a testing process overseen by the code enforcement division.

Read the original article here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: New York carwash owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

Carwash News: Delta Sonic partners with children’s museum

Carwash News: Market Focus: Eco-friendly Sparkle Car Wash opens in Las Vegas

Carwash News: Lulu’s Express joins Mammoth Holdings

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing