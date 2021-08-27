 Waterway acquires new St. Louis location
Waterway acquires new St. Louis location

Carwash News

Waterway acquires new St. Louis location

 

ST. LOUIS — Clayton Car Wash Inc. has successfully sold the property located at 112 S. Hanley in Clayton, Missouri, which has been operating under that name since 1958, to Waterway Carwash, according to a press release.

Lawyers Realty Co. LLC and its principal, David A. Wright, represented Clayton Car Wash Inc. and worked with its legal counsel, Marc Jacob, as well as with the buyer, Waterway’s Bob Dubinsky, Michael Goldman and the rest of the Waterway team to bring about the transaction.

Lawyers Realty Co. LLC currently has other carwash businesses and real estate for sale.

For more information, visit www.lawyersrealtyco.com.

