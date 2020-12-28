Connect with us
Carwash News

ZIPS acquires Magic Car Wash

 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ZIPS Car Wash recently announced the acquisition of the express carwash locations formerly owned by Magic Car Wash of eastern Wisconsin, according to a company press release.

This acquisition takes ZIPS into its 19th state and now operates 195 carwash locations.

“We’re honored to acquire Magic’s high-performing, successful stores and to have their dedicated team members join the ZIPS family,” said Gene Dinkens, president, ZIPS Car Wash. “Magic’s express model falls right in line with our goals — offering the best carwash experience with new technology and the highest standard in customer service. For customers, it will be business as usual at these stores as we plan to learn and grow from the Magic team and continue to meet the carwash needs of these communities.”

ZIPS Car Wash is excited to serve customers at the following locations:

  • 2612 Washington Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin
  • 3601 Calumet Ave., Manitowoc, Wisconsin
  • 475 East Green Bay Ave., Saukville, Wisconsin
  • 123 W. Johnson St., Fond du Lac, Wisconsin

“We’re honored to have a company like ZIPS recognize the hard work we’ve put into growing our business and our employees, and to acquire our express locations,” said Steve Benish, president, Magic Car Wash. “We’re excited to see ZIPS expand into the Wisconsin market with this acquisition being their first, as we feel that ZIPS Car Wash shares the same customer and employee centric approach as we do. We’d like to thank the ZIPS Car Wash team, the AGI Corporate Finance team, and everyone else involved in this acquisition. Most of all we’d like to thank our loyal employees and customers for your years of loyalty and patronage.”

