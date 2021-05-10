2-year-old dies in accident at carwash | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CALDWELL, Idaho — According to www.idahostatejournal.com , a 2-year-old girl died after being hit by a vehicle at a carwash.

The police responded to a call at around 8:30 p.m. that a child had been run over.

The child reportedly ran out in front of a family member’s vehicle as it was pulling out of the wash bay.

The toddler was taken to St. Luke’s in Boise, Idaho, where she was pronounced dead.

Members of the family were at the scene during the incident, and the police ruled it to be a tragic accident.

No charges were filed.

