77-year-old man injured after car flips in carwash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

77-year-old man injured after car flips in carwash

COLMAR, Pa. — The man became trapped when the car flipped onto its side.

By PCD Staff

COLMAR, Pa. — On Jan. 3, a man was rescued from Wave Car Wash in Colmar, Pennsylvania, according to an article on www.6abc.com.

The car appeared to have flipped onto its side when the man, 77,  hit the gas pedal; he became trapped.

The man was rescued after approximately 90 minutes and taken to a hospital, where he was treated for injuries to his leg, the article noted.

“I can’t even imagine the process of having a car turn over inside a carwash,” stated local Bill Ashmead, who had arrived to get his carwash and heard what happened. “I don’t think it’s ever happened before.”

Several pieces of equipment were damaged, causing the business to close for the time being until repairs are complete.

Read the original story here.

