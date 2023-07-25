 AMP's membership app boosts customer experience at Woodie's Wash Shack

ATLANTA — With the customized mobile app, customers can easily manage their memberships, purchase carwashes, find locations, earn rewards, win giveaways and more.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

ATLANTA — AMP announced in a press release its latest collaboration with Woodie’s Wash Shack, the family-owned, surf-inspired chain of carwashes.

A staple in the Tampa Bay/St. Pete area, Woodie’s has successfully integrated AMP’s robust technology across all 13 of its locations.

One of the most transformative aspects of this collaboration is the seamless integration of AMP with Woodie’s existing license plate readers, enabling high throughput and a great customer experience in Woodie’s iconic, beach-themed, 100-foot wash tunnels, the release stated.

With AMP’s powerful, customized mobile app, customers can easily manage their memberships, purchase carwashes, find locations, earn rewards, win giveaways and more.

The app’s targeted marketing tools help carwash operators expand their customer database, perform targeted marketing and track key metrics in real-time.

“Our mission at Woodie’s is to create the most epic carwashing ecosystem possible for our valued customers,” said Don Phillips, Woodie’s managing director. “With the AMP platform, we’ve unleashed a whole new level of service and can dive deep into understanding customer needs, marketing smarter, and delivering unparalleled value and excitement.”

AMP made onboarding seamless, added VP of Sales & Marketing Jake DeGeare, “They provided live training sessions, online forums, SOPs and more to make it as smooth a process as possible. The AMP team is extremely responsive, and we’ve been impressed with the way we’ve been able to discover potential improvements and get them implemented into the app within a few days.”

“We are thrilled to partner with a forward-thinking brand like Woodie’s Wash Shack,” said Dennis Dreeszen, CEO of AMP. “Our mission is to revolutionize the customer experience in the carwash industry, and with Woodie’s, we’ve found a partner that aligns with our values and vision.”

A demonstration of the AMP platform can be requested online at ampmemberships.com or via email at [email protected].

