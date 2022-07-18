Amplify Car Wash Advisors and Commercial Plus close on 19 sites

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors , a national mergers and acquisitions and capital advisory firm, along with its affiliated carwash and business brokerage firm, Commercial Plus, recently closed on 19 carwash sites in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, announced a press release.

The company also announced seven more locations in the pipeline, slated to close soon.

Amplify represented Q Car Wash in an acquisition by Caliber Car Wash, backed by Percheron Capital.

Q Car Wash, an express exterior carwash chain located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, currently has 11 locations with four additional sites in development.

“Dallas-Fort Worth is a hot market,” said Jeff Pavone, partner at Amplify Car Wash Advisors. “In addition to possessing high-quality assets and a strong team, Q Car Wash presented a meaningful opportunity for growth in an attractive market.”