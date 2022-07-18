Amplify Car Wash Advisors and Commercial Plus close on 19 sites

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors, a national mergers and acquisitions and capital advisory firm, along with its affiliated carwash and business brokerage firm, Commercial Plus, recently closed on 19 carwash sites in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, announced a press release.
The company also announced seven more locations in the pipeline, slated to close soon.
Amplify represented Q Car Wash in an acquisition by Caliber Car Wash, backed by Percheron Capital.
Q Car Wash, an express exterior carwash chain located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, currently has 11 locations with four additional sites in development.
“Dallas-Fort Worth is a hot market,” said Jeff Pavone, partner at Amplify Car Wash Advisors. “In addition to possessing high-quality assets and a strong team, Q Car Wash presented a meaningful opportunity for growth in an attractive market.”
Viran Nana, chief operating officer of Q Car Wash, shared, “We really appreciate Jeff and his entire team at Amplify. Their expertise and deep industry knowledge helped us navigate our options and best showcase our strengths to maximize our value. Caliber is a good fit for Q Car Wash as they look to expand in North Texas.”
Using his experience growing and operating Q Car Wash, Nana will continue to develop carwash sites.
Two Tommy Terrific’s Car Wash locations in Dallas, Texas, were acquired by ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in nearby Plano, Texas.
Amplify Car Wash Advisors represented the seller in the transaction.
“It’s been a great experience working with Amplify Car Wash Advisors to bring these sites into the ZIPS portfolio,” said Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. “We look forward to serving Dallas-area customers with an enhanced carwash experience unique to ZIPS, with the added benefit of our extensive network of stores. This year we have continued our aggressive growth track with the goal to truly shine in our efforts to be the best express carwash provider in the industry, and it’s acquisitions like this that help us reach our goals.”
Additionally, Commercial Plus closed on the sale of six Quick N Clean locations with three more in the pipeline in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by Phoenix-based Super Star Car Wash. Commercial Plus represented Quick N Clean in the transaction.
“For more than 20 years we’ve used the team at Commercial Plus to buy and sell carwash sites,” said Richard Karle, owner of Quick N Clean. “We continue to do so because they are simply the best and most professional team at what they do.”