Applied Manufacturing Technologies achieves multiple FANUC awards for outstanding sales - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

ORION, Mich. — Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), an independent automation engineering company supporting manufacturers, robot companies, systems integrators, line builders and users of robotic automation worldwide, has announced in a press release that the company has received FANUC America Corporation’s Sales Growth Award for the fourth time and was also presented with the Sales Leadership Award for FANUC Authorized System Integrators.

AMT is not a stranger to receiving FANUC’s Sales Growth Award, having been recognized in 2015, 2018, and 2021.

The award is announced annually the at FANUC Authorized System Integrator (ASI) conference, which was held this year in February in Carlsbad, California.

In addition to the Sales Growth Award, AMT has achieved the FANUC Leadership Award, which is given to integrators who have reached the milestone of selling more than 50 robots in one year.

“We at AMT are honored to receive the Sales Leadership Award and to once again be recognized by FANUC with a premier Sales Growth Award and celebrating AMT’s strongest growth year in history,” said Craig Salvalaggio, chief operating officer at AMT. “We share a similar culture with FANUC and are proud of our strong, decades-long partnership with FANUC and will continue to deliver best-in-class manufacturing solutions to clients with them as a strategic partner.”

During the award ceremony reception, Fanuc Vice President Lou Finazzo spoke to AMT’s staff and praised the company for being an elite and reliable systems integrator and developing some of the best talent to support the industry.