Austin-area carwashes barred from operating due to water shortage

AUSTIN, Texas — According to www.kxan.com , Travis County Judge Andy Brown issued an order on the evening of Feb. 20th that prohibits carwash services until Feb. 25th due to the water shortage.

The order came after KXAN received reports from several residents about carwashes operating in the area, despite thousands of Texans waiting for enough clean water to drink and bathe with, and the news outlet checked in with local leaders.

In addition to noting that carwashes were open, many residents reported seeing long lines at these carwashes, and several social media users questioned why these high-water-use businesses could operate when they themselves had not had water for days.

Steve Stewart, manager of Barton Springs Car Wash, told KXAN News that the company is offering water to the community but trying to limit it to two to five gallons per family.

The carwash also posted this statement to its website:

“We are privileged to be back in business; it wasn’t easy but as a team we can do anything. To those of you who are currently without water, our hearts reach out to you. We are conserving water as much as we can to still be operational by using recycled water in our troughs and automatic shut off nozzles on our hoses. The city is not on a water conservation notice, only a boil water one. If you mention to the cashier that you are currently without water, we will gladly give you a discount on your carwash and fill up any containers you bring with you. Despairing as it may be to go without water, all that we can control is what is in front of us and we can do a mind-blowing carwash while conserving water as well.”