Autobell Car Wash debuts in Delaware with first double-tunnel location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family-owned Autobell Car Wash has introduced its fast and complete exterior and interior car cleaning services to the Newark, Delaware, market, the company announced in a press release.

The recently opened location is the first in the state and the 89th overall.

In another first for the company, the new wash features two parallel, 90-foot tunnels.

The first utilizes the standard track conveyor for automated wash services, while the additional tunnel incorporates a flat belt conveyor.

In this heated environment, Autobell team members provide finishing services, such as hand-drying, vacuuming, interior wipe-down, window cleaning and tire shine application, completed within minutes as vehicles move through.

Located at 2466 Pulaski Hwy. (US-40) in the suburb of Glasgow, the new wash is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Led by Store Manager Gabriel Pope and District Manager Joseph Noel, the Glasgow Autobell will employ approximately 30 full- and part-time team members.

“I’ve been honored to help Autobell take root and grow in the Maryland and northern Virginia markets over the last several years and am thrilled to deliver the company’s brand and culture to another new state,” said Noel. “We’re also excited about the new double-tunnel configuration. The parallel conveyor allows us to operate in a smaller footprint, and this enclosed and heated detailing area facilitates our all-weather wash business.”

Autobell is one of the country’s largest family-owned car wash companies, employing over 3,000 team members in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and now Delaware.

Autobell is offering a 90-day-only Pollen Pass unlimited wash plan for purchase March 19 through May 5, 2024, to help customers combat the effects of springtime pollen on vehicles and their occupants.

Single-wash prices at the new Delaware location run from $12 to $49.99, with Unlimited plans priced from $24.99 to $77.99 per month.

All Autobell locations treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using innovative, ecologically friendly systems.

For more information, visit autobell.com.