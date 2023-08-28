 Autobell Car Wash invests in team members’ futures with 2023 academic scholarships

Autobell invests in team members’ futures with 2023 academic scholarships

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The scholarship selection process considers students’ academic commitment, extracurricular activities, civic engagement and leadership potential.

By PCD Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the 2023-24 academic year, Autobell Car Wash announced in a press release that the company will present 96 of its team members in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland with scholarships toward the college or university of their choice, with the year’s gifts totaling $150,000.

Established to recognize the outstanding achievements of team members while empowering pursuit of their academic dreams, the Autobell Car Wash Scholarship Program has awarded nearly 2,000 applicants more than $2.1 million in scholarship funding since its inception in 2000.

“The Autobell Scholarship Program is an excellent opportunity for our team members. It shows we care about their future and recognizes the hard work they put in,” stated Katie Sens, Autobell director of human resources. “We know by building teamwork and customer service skills at work, they have a great starting point for a successful future wherever they go, and this scholarship will help them achieve their dreams. We’re very excited to reward our team members for their efforts and will continue to support them as they strive toward academic and career goals.”

The scholarship selection process considers students’ academic commitment, extracurricular activities, civic engagement and leadership potential.

In addition to gathering letters of recommendation from teachers, coaches and community leaders, applicants also submit an essay exploring an educational or creative aspect of their Autobell employment experience.

“The Autobell scholarship is a tremendous help for me and my academic career. I am paying for everything out of pocket, so every dollar counts,” said Esdras Perez, an Autobell team member in Charlotte, North Carolina, who is attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. “Autobell has opened many doors for me, and I feel truly blessed to be in the position I am and for this scholarship.”  

