Wash Talk Ep. 201: 5 factors of cleaning with Dave Hill

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Dave Hill, operations support and development manager for Transchem and Turtle Wax Pro, a part of OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, to discuss the five factors of cleaning.

In this episode, Hill explores everything from the significance of water quality and proper pH to understanding the different types of soiling. Hill also covers the impact of particle size and surface type on cleaning efficiency, the role of surfactants and chelates, and the importance of temperature and time in the cleaning process. The episode concludes with practical tips for operators to select the right products for optimal results.

