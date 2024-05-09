 Wash Talk Ep. 201: 5 factors of cleaning with Dave Hill

Wash Talk Ep. 201: 5 factors of cleaning with Dave Hill

Hill explores the significance of water quality and proper pH. He also provides practical tips for selecting the right products for optimal results.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Dave Hill, operations support and development manager for Transchem and Turtle Wax Pro

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Dave Hill, operations support and development manager for Transchem and Turtle Wax Pro, a part of OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, to discuss the five factors of cleaning.

In this episode, Hill explores everything from the significance of water quality and proper pH to understanding the different types of soiling. Hill also covers the impact of particle size and surface type on cleaning efficiency, the role of surfactants and chelates, and the importance of temperature and time in the cleaning process. The episode concludes with practical tips for operators to select the right products for optimal results.

For more information about Transchem and Turtle Wax Pro products, please visit www.transchem.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsSpotify, Castbox, Deezer, iHeart Radio and Spreaker.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

Wash Talk: Arcadian services
Amy Olson from WashCard Systems
Creating a winning culture with John Waters
