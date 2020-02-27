Automotive industry executive Vic Keller acquires AUTEC Car Wash Systems

STATESVILLE, N.C. — AUTEC Car Wash Systems announced that it is has been acquired by Dallas-based business leader and entrepreneur Vic Keller , according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

Since 1981, AUTEC Car Wash Systems has specialized and manufactured three fully automatic carwash systems: soft-touch carwash systems, touch-free carwash systems and a combination carwash system that provides both, the release continued.

Keller is a seasoned automotive executive and entrepreneur with more than 25 years’ experience building, growing and leading a diverse portfolio of companies across numerous verticals, including manufacturing and distribution, automotive, technology, e-commerce and financial services, the release added.

Keller is a firm believer in investing in people, not just businesses, and his leadership philosophy focuses on intentionally instilling a great culture, delivering a profitable financial model and developing top talent to execute the vision, the release noted.

“I am thrilled to be operating in the automotive industry again and to be a part of the AUTEC team,” said Keller. “AUTEC has established themselves as an elite player in the carwash manufacturing space and has tremendous potential to further accelerate their footprint. We see a huge opportunity to drive innovation, technology and optimization to increase customer retention and CSI, also known as the customer satisfaction index, by providing an ultimate customer experience in order to help our customers reach their maximum return on investment.”

Keller continued, “I am passionate about the incredible business that Tom Hobby, the founder of AUTEC, has built. The AUTEC team has been extremely welcoming and genuinely supportive of this transition, and we are working together to capitalize on strategic opportunities ahead. My vision is to leverage the successful model that Tom and the AUTEC team have created, while driving innovation in key areas to lead the company into its next chapter.”