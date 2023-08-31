Benny’s joins forces with LSU Athletics as proud partner

BATON ROUGE, La. — Benny’s Car Wash announced in a press release its partnership with Louisiana State University Athletics.

This collaboration represents Benny’s Car Wash’s dedication to supporting local sports and fostering community connections.

“We believe that sports have the ability to bring communities together,” said Justin Alford, owner of Benny’s Car Wash. “Through our proud partnership with LSU Athletics, we hope to strengthen the bonds within the community, creating shared experiences and inspiring a collective spirit of support.”

Benny’s is set to captivate customers with the iconic purple and gold colors at all nine of its current locations and growing.

In fact, its location near LSU campus, off W Lee Dr., recently announced their expansion and will soon feature another B-Quik convenience store alongside its current carwash services.

Tiger fans can enjoy exclusive promotions throughout the 2023-2024 academic year and catch Benny’s Car Wash proudly featured during LSU sporting events, highlighting their strong support for LSU Athletics, the company said.