 Benny’s joins forces with LSU Athletics as proud partner

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Benny’s joins forces with LSU Athletics as proud partner

BATON ROUGE, La. — The company recently expanded its location near the LSU campus, and it will soon feature a B-Quik convenience store alongside its current carwash services.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

BATON ROUGE, La. — Benny’s Car Wash announced in a press release its partnership with Louisiana State University Athletics.

Related Articles

This collaboration represents Benny’s Car Wash’s dedication to supporting local sports and fostering community connections.

“We believe that sports have the ability to bring communities together,” said Justin Alford, owner of Benny’s Car Wash. “Through our proud partnership with LSU Athletics, we hope to strengthen the bonds within the community, creating shared experiences and inspiring a collective spirit of support.”

Benny’s is set to captivate customers with the iconic purple and gold colors at all nine of its current locations and growing.

In fact, its location near LSU campus, off W Lee Dr., recently announced their expansion and will soon feature another B-Quik convenience store alongside its current carwash services.

Tiger fans can enjoy exclusive promotions throughout the 2023-2024 academic year and catch Benny’s Car Wash proudly featured during LSU sporting events, highlighting their strong support for LSU Athletics, the company said.

You May Also Like

Take 5 Car Wash Joins Take 5 Oil Change for 18th Annual Children’s Hospital Fundraiser
Carwash News

MILES Auto Spa celebrates grand reopening of Mallory Station location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The reopened site marks the debut of its reimagined concept, MILE15, that offers one exterior carwash for one low price.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
MILES Auto Spa logo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — MILES Auto Spa and Express Carwashes announced in a press release that the carwashing enterprise will celebrate the grand reopening of its Mallory Station Road location with a free weekend of carwashes Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

The reopened site, located at 404 Mallory Station Road in Franklin, marks the debut of its reimagined concept, MILE15, that offers one exterior carwash for one low price to provide an easy, convenient option for customers.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Ultimate Shine announces grand opening of Ohio location

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — This new carwash marks Spotless Brands’ 20th location to operate under the Ultimate Shine Car Wash brand and the second to open in Ohio.

By PCD Staff
Tint World plans strategic development in Carolinas

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A development agreement will result in six new locations throughout North and South Carolina.

By PCD Staff
A development agreement will result in six new locations throughout North and South Carolina.
Bubble Down Car Wash unveils new Riverview location

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — To mark this milestone, Bubble Down threw a grand opening celebration that included prizes, giveaways, swag, free annual memberships and more.

By PCD Staff
DETAIL PLUS’s Sharie Sipowicz passes away

Sharie Sipowicz, long-time national sales manager for DETAIL PLUS, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Aug. 2, 2023.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Woodie’s Wash Shack breaks ground on new location in Fishhawk

LITHIA, Fla. — Founding membership sign-ups will be available at a discounted rate for those in the Lithia area.

By PCD Staff
Mammoth Holdings opens Pitstop location in Mobile market

DALLAS — The new site aligns with Mammoth’s dual growth strategy of developing greenfield locations while also acquiring existing brands.

By PCD Staff
Splash Car Wash hits 60 sites

MILFORD, Conn. — The new site, which has a 130-foot conveyor with 19 free self-service vacuum stations, is Splash’s 41st New York state location.

By PCD Staff
Bixby Knolls wins top wash honors

LONG BEACH, Calif. — This is the second consecutive win for the full-service hand carwash.

By PCD Staff