 Big Dan’s Car Wash announces grand opening in Georgia
Carwash News

Big Dan’s Car Wash announces grand opening in Georgia

 

on

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Big Dan’s Car Wash announced in a press release the grand opening of the first of two express carwash locations in Woodstock on Friday, April 8.

Located at 305 Ridgewalk Pkwy., this newly constructed express carwash is the third of 15 Big Dan’s washes slated to open by the end of 2022 across Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.

During the grand opening celebration, the company will be offering free washes.

“We identified Woodstock as an underserved market and premium location almost two years ago and we are excited to be here. The revitalization of the downtown area is a great example of the pride this community has, and we take that same pride in the sites we build and the product that we offer,” noted Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash.

This site represents a $5 million investment in the community.

According to Chief Operating Officer Tripp Flournoy, Big Dan’s sites sit on larger pieces of property, giving customers more room to move about comfortably and safely.

The Ridgewalk location sits on 1.4 acres, includes a 120-ft. tunnel, 24 free vacuums, three pay stations (with two dedicated to serving unlimited members with speed and efficiency) and tons of free amenities.

The second Woodstock Big Dan’s Car Wash will be located at 300 Gold Creek Trail and is scheduled to open in early May.

Big Dan’s is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.

During April, Big Dans will be offering unlimited wash club memberships for just $5.

Additionally, all proceeds from unlimited wash club memberships from April 8 to May 8 will be donated to the Malon D. Mimms Boys and Girls Club.

“We are proud to support the work of the Boys and Girls Club and Big Dan’s plans to be a community partner in a variety of ways, such as offering fundraising opportunities to nonprofit entities,” noted Jarrett Shadday, chairman of Big Dan’s Car Wash.

Additionally, the wash will be giving away two unlimited wash club memberships for the Big Dan’s Ceramic Special for a year, $500 in gas from Race Trac as well as items from Big Dan’s SWAG bag.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at a later date.

In this article:
Click to comment

