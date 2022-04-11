Big Dan’s Car Wash announces grand opening in Georgia

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Big Dan’s Car Wash announced in a press release the grand opening of the first of two express carwash locations in Woodstock on Friday, April 8.

Located at 305 Ridgewalk Pkwy., this newly constructed express carwash is the third of 15 Big Dan’s washes slated to open by the end of 2022 across Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.

During the grand opening celebration, the company will be offering free washes.

“We identified Woodstock as an underserved market and premium location almost two years ago and we are excited to be here. The revitalization of the downtown area is a great example of the pride this community has, and we take that same pride in the sites we build and the product that we offer,” noted Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash.