Big Dan’s Car Wash announces second Florida grand opening

LADY LAKE, Fla. — The most recent Big Dan’s Car Wash site has opened in Lady Lake, Florida on July 29, according to a company press release.
This location is the second Big Dan’s site to open in Florida in 2022.
“While boasting a small-town feel, Lady Lake is one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country. Their continued growth was a perfect match for the Big Dan’s brand,” said Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash
This newly constructed express carwash will be offering free carwashes during their grand opening celebration.
Anyone who purchases an unlimited wash club membership during the grand opening period will be entered into a giveaway for two Unlimited Wash Club Memberships for the Big Dan’s Ceramic Special for a year, a $500 gas gift card, as well as items from Big Dan’s SWAG bag.
Big Dan’s is open seven days a week from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
In addition to competitively priced single washes and unlimited wash club plans, Big Dan’s prides itself in offering unmatched customer service, the press release stated.
“Our express carwash product and customer-centric focus pairs well with this community where convenience, quality of life and amenities are all major drawing cards,” noted Tripp Flournoy, chief operating officer.
During the grand opening celebration, Big Dans will be offering unlimited wash club memberships for just $5 for the first 30 days.
Additionally, the first $5,000 in proceeds from unlimited memberships will be donated to the American Legion Post 347 Florida.
“Every time we open a wash, we choose an organization to support. Giving back to those who have given so much is truly an honor,” stated Jarrett Shadday, chairman of Big Dan’s Car Wash.
The Shadday Family Office, the principal owner of Big Dan’s Car Wash, has previously operated 20 carwashes and launched the Big Dan’s brand in December of 2020.
The company’s primary focus is giving their customers an exceptional experience.
That experience starts by offering a best-in-class product, providing the most convenient locations, state-of-the-art technology and equipment, top-of-the-line chemicals, friendly well-trained team members, long tunnels that clean your car better and faster, numerous free amenities and a competitively priced unlimited wash club program.
In October 2021, the company announced that it had secured $100 million to launch phase one of their expansion.
They currently have 11 sites under construction and 25 sites in development that are slated to open in 2023.
The corporate office, located in Rome, Georgia, staffs and supports operations at all Big Dan’s locations.