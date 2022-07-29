Big Dan’s Car Wash announces second Florida grand opening

LADY LAKE, Fla. — The most recent Big Dan’s Car Wash site has opened in Lady Lake, Florida on July 29, according to a company press release.

This location is the second Big Dan’s site to open in Florida in 2022.

“While boasting a small-town feel, Lady Lake is one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country. Their continued growth was a perfect match for the Big Dan’s brand,” said Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash

This newly constructed express carwash will be offering free carwashes during their grand opening celebration.

Anyone who purchases an unlimited wash club membership during the grand opening period will be entered into a giveaway for two Unlimited Wash Club Memberships for the Big Dan’s Ceramic Special for a year, a $500 gas gift card, as well as items from Big Dan’s SWAG bag.