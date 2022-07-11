 Big Dan’s Car Wash announces second Woodstock location
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Big Dan’s Car Wash announces second Woodstock location

on

True Blue Car Wash reaches 70 locations

on

Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens three new locations

on

Market Focus: Soapy Joe's launches first carwash NFT collection
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: Water and chemistry Video
play

Carwash Connection: Water and chemistry

PC&D Unscripted ep. 71: Mammoth Holdings Appoints Jen Vanderveldt as CFO Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 71: Mammoth Holdings Appoints Jen Vanderveldt as CFO

Current Digital Issue

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 119: Big draw vacuums

Insights on the benefits of modern carwash vacuum technology and design.

Wash Talk ep. 118: Hiring, culture and leadership

A leadership expert shares what he has found success in when recruiting, training and communicating with employees.

Wash Talk ep. 117: Conveyor belts

Belt experts discuss what the future of conveyors will look like in carwashing.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Big Dan’s Car Wash announces second Woodstock location

 

on

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Big Dan’s Car Wash has announced the grand opening of its second express carwash location in Woodstock, Georgia, on Friday, July 1.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

An official ribbon cutting was held on July 7.

Located at 300 Gold Creek Trail, this newly constructed express carwash is the third Big Dan’s site to open in 2022 and the second of three slated to open to meet the growing needs of Woodstock/Cherokee County.

Big Dan’s is open seven days a week and summer hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The company announced that during the initial grand opening celebration they will be washing all cars for free.

“We have a very aggressive expansion plan that focuses on bringing our top-of-the-line product to underserved markets. Currently, we have 13 sites under construction and 25 additional sites in development that are slated to open in 2023. The response to our first Woodstock location at 305 Ridgewalk Pkwy. is everything that we hoped it would be, and we expect the Gold Creek Trail location to be even more popular,” said Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash.

Advertisement

Big Dan’s will continue to offer free amenities, including microfiber towels, free vacuums (wide and narrow heads), compressed air, rubber mat washing station, mat beater, as well as glass cleaner and disinfectant spray.

During the month of July, Big Dans will be offering unlimited wash club memberships for just $5.

Additionally, all proceeds from unlimited wash club memberships for the first month of operation will be donated to the Shop with a Hero Program sponsored by the Woodstock Public Safety Foundation.

“From giving 100% of the proceeds during our grand opening to offering fundraisers to not-for-profit groups, we don’t want to just do business; we want to make a difference in every community where we have a wash. Partnering with those who put their lives on the line for us day in and day out is truly an honor,” stated Tripp Flournoy, chief operating officer.

Advertisement

Additionally, the wash will be giving away two unlimited wash club memberships for the Big Dan’s Ceramic Special for a year, a $500 gas gift card, $50 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card as well as items from Big Dan’s SWAG bag.

The Shadday Family Office, the principal owner of Big Dan’s Car Wash, has previously operated 20 carwashes and launched the Big Dan’s brand in December 2020.

The company’s primary focus is giving its customers an exceptional experience.

That experience starts by offering a best-in-class product, providing the most convenient locations, state-of-the-art technology and equipment, top-of-the-line chemicals, friendly well-trained team members, long tunnels that clean your car better and faster, numerous free amenities and a competitively priced unlimited wash club program.

Advertisement

In October 2021, the company announced that it had secured $100 million to launch phase one of its expansion plan.

The corporate office, located in Rome, Georgia, staffs and supports operations at all Big Dan’s locations.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Spotless Brands partners with Ultimate Shine Car Wash

Carwash News: Splash Carwash announces 26 new Arkansas locations

Carwash News: LUV Car Wash prepares for Sunset Boulevard debut

Carwash News: Mint Eco Car Wash acquires fifth property

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing