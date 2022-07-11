Big Dan’s Car Wash announces second Woodstock location

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Big Dan’s Car Wash has announced the grand opening of its second express carwash location in Woodstock, Georgia, on Friday, July 1.

An official ribbon cutting was held on July 7.

Located at 300 Gold Creek Trail, this newly constructed express carwash is the third Big Dan’s site to open in 2022 and the second of three slated to open to meet the growing needs of Woodstock/Cherokee County.

Big Dan’s is open seven days a week and summer hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The company announced that during the initial grand opening celebration they will be washing all cars for free.

“We have a very aggressive expansion plan that focuses on bringing our top-of-the-line product to underserved markets. Currently, we have 13 sites under construction and 25 additional sites in development that are slated to open in 2023. The response to our first Woodstock location at 305 Ridgewalk Pkwy. is everything that we hoped it would be, and we expect the Gold Creek Trail location to be even more popular,” said Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash.