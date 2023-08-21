 Bixby Knolls wins top wash honors

Bixby Knolls wins top wash honors

By PCD Staff

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Bixby Knolls Car Wash and Detail Center announced in a press release the company was voted Best Car Wash in the 2023 Best of Long Beach poll, sponsored by the Long Beach Post and Long Beach Business Journal.

This makes it two years in a row the car wash has received this honor. 

Bixby Knolls Car Wash is a full-service hand carwash and has been providing excellent service in Long Beach, California, since 1977, according to the release. 

They are known for having the largest detail center in the area plus a six bay-self wash for customers wishing to wash their car themselves.

The self-wash allows customers to wash boats, motor homes or any vehicle that can’t fit in the wash tunnel.

Owner Shell Grossman, and her late husband Sheldon, have always been active in the community, donating to a variety of charitable organizations, non-profits, schools and other charitable groups within the Long Beach community.

