Not-to-miss highlights of The Car Wash Show™ 2024

The Car Wash Show™ in Nashville is almost here! Here’s a quick roundup of events and happenings not to be missed this year, courtesy of the International Carwash Association.

The Big Bash

May 13, 5-7 p.m.

Kick off your Monday night with thousands of friends at The Big Bash. Outside at Music City Center, you will enjoy two hours of open bar and food along with high energy entertainment, whiskey tastings, bull riding, games and plenty of prizes. All are welcome!

Brought to you by OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions.



Trade Show

The Car Wash Show 2024 has more than 196,000 square feet (or four football fields!) for exhibitors to showcase the latest and greatest products and technologies. This is 5,000 square feet more space than at last year’s show! More than 400 companies will be exhibiting at The Show, with almost 100 of those being first-time exhibitors!



Innovation Alley

Innovation Alley — which debuted at Nashville in 2022 — is now more of an Innovation Interstate and is located near the front of the trade show. This space is designed to showcase the new products and services impacting our growing industry from first-time exhibitors.



Hall of Fame Celebration

May 14, 5-6:15 p.m.

Join ICA President Marcus Kittrell of Mammoth Holdings on Tuesday night to posthumously honor this year’s Hall of Fame recipient, Lamar Beck. This exclusive ICA members-only event will include high-end cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, as we celebrate the recipient of ICA’s highest honor while connecting with other ICA members. Become an ICA member today.



Partnership Presentations

Look for special presentations from Preventative Automotive Maintenance Association (formerly Automotive Oil Change Association) and Western Carwash Association. Southeastern Car Wash Association and Midwest Carwash Association will also be at The Show as co-marketing partners.



Car Wash-Focused Sessions

The 20-minute PITCH™ sessions are focused on the latest and greatest products, technologies and services. All PITCH sessions are supplier led, allowing companies the opportunity to discuss their unique perspectives, products and services.



The Car Wash Show AFTER DARK

Enjoy exclusive opportunities to mix with your industry colleagues at nightly networking events that will include VIP experiences at some of the hottest venues and nightclubs in Nashville.



Digital Week — NEW!

May 20-24

New for 2024, all breakout room sessions will be recorded and available on demand the week after The Show. There will be no cost for these for attendees; they will be included in the show registration.