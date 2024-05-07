 The Car Wash Show™ 2024 state of the industry

The Car Wash Show™ 2024 state of the industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Several speakers will give an update on the current state of the carwash industry at The Car Wash Show™ 2024.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
The Car Wash Show 2024 Nashville skyline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If you need an update on the carwash industry, this session is a “must attend” at The Car Wash Show™ 2024.

The State of Today’s Car Wash Industry, presented by International Carwash Association (ICA), will highlight the latest insights from ICA’s consumer and industry research.

ICA CEO Eric Wulf, ICA President Marcus Kittrell, and ICA Vendor Vice President Tom Hoffman Jr. will host the session.

They will offer their perspectives on the carwash industry’s retail and supplier segments.

There will also be a time for questions from session attendees.

The State of Today’s Car Wash Industry will happen on Monday, May 13, at 8:45 a.m.

The Car Wash Show 2024
Moleaer Inc. nanobubble technology
The Car Wash Show 2024
Industry Events

Experience The Car Wash Show™ After Dark

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After the daytime festivities end, attendees can network while and have a good time at The Car Wash Show After Dark.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
The Car Wash Show 2024 Nashville skyline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — These events give attendees nightly opportunities to connect with industry colleagues at some of Nashville’s best venues along Lower Broadway.

There are several passes to choose from, including an all access pass, open bar all access pass, and two a-la-carte options if you only want to attend for one day.

Party with the president before The Car Wash Show™

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The dinner merges professionalism with the vibrant pulse of the preventative automotive industry.

By Kyle Alexander
The Car Wash Show 2024 Nashville skyline
Check out Nashville’s premiere carwash sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Let The Car Wash Show™ festivities begin on Sunday, May 12, before The Car Wash Show™ even starts.

By Kyle Alexander
Tour Nashville carwashes before The Car Wash Show 2024
Welcome to The Car Wash Show™ at the Kickoff Kickback

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Join WCA members at the Nashville Underground on May 12 for an exclusive evening of live music, food and drinks.

By Kyle Alexander
The Car Wash Show 2024
At ISTOBAL USA: booth 1335

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Be sure to check out ISTOBAL’s equipment and much more while at The Car Wash Show™.

By PCD Staff

MCA to host networking event

LANSING, Mich. — The event will feature Mark Fisk, a partner at Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications.

By Rich DiPaolo
Mark Fisk, a partner at Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications
SCWA announces record-breaking attendance for 2024 EXPO

FORT WORTH, Texas — The convention was highlighted by two nationally recognized speakers: Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue Car Wash, and football legend Emmitt Smith.

By Rich DiPaolo
2024 SCWA Exhibitor List

Find a list of all of the 2024 SCWA Convention & EXPO exhibitors.

By Rich DiPaolo
2024 SCWA Floor Plan

Don’t miss these exhibitors at the SCWA 2024 Convention & EXPO, Feb. 28-March 1, at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

By Rich DiPaolo