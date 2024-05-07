The Car Wash Show™ 2024 state of the industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If you need an update on the carwash industry, this session is a “must attend” at The Car Wash Show™ 2024.

The State of Today’s Car Wash Industry, presented by International Carwash Association (ICA), will highlight the latest insights from ICA’s consumer and industry research.

ICA CEO Eric Wulf, ICA President Marcus Kittrell, and ICA Vendor Vice President Tom Hoffman Jr. will host the session.

They will offer their perspectives on the carwash industry’s retail and supplier segments.

There will also be a time for questions from session attendees.

The State of Today’s Car Wash Industry will happen on Monday, May 13, at 8:45 a.m.