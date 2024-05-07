 Visit Welcomemat at Booth #3136

Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The company is exhibiting at the show and CEO Brian Mattingly will speak at a Tuesday session.

By PCD Staff
Welcomemat at The Car Wash Show 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Welcomemat has recently announced its new brand reputation management tool, and the team encourages The Car Wash Show™ 2024 attendees to stop by booth #3136 to talk all things driving up membership, using AI at your wash and finding new customers.

In addition, Brian Mattingly, the founder and CEO of Welcomemat, is hosting a session Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. CDT, titled Expanding Membership Opportunities by Driving More Cars On Site.

The event description:

While the membership phenomenon has changed the industry, it’s important to note that the leading brands who are driving the most memberships recognize that membership growth is won in the local community. Community involvement can be an extremely effective way to find top consumers and get them to experience your brand. Top carwash brands are leveraging fundraising as a method to support the community while directly accessing the parent demographic. Fundraising not only gets parents and school supporters onsite but it also helps create community affinity with your brand.

The Car Wash Show 2024
Moleaer Inc. nanobubble technology
Industry Events

The party rolls on at The Car Wash Show™ Big Bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Keep the excitement going after a day of education and exploration at The Car Wash Show™.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
The Car Wash Show 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After all the education sessions and walking around to different vendor booths, the party is just getting started at The Car Wash Show™.

Join old friends and industry colleagues at the Big Bash™ sponsored by OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions.

Deemed the carwash industry’s biggest party of the year by the International Carwash Association, it’s a chance for attendees to network with each other off the trade show floor.

Experience The Car Wash Show™ After Dark

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After the daytime festivities end, attendees can network while and have a good time at The Car Wash Show After Dark.

By Kyle Alexander
The Car Wash Show 2024 Nashville skyline
Party with the president before The Car Wash Show™

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The dinner merges professionalism with the vibrant pulse of the preventative automotive industry.

By Kyle Alexander
The Car Wash Show 2024 Nashville skyline
Check out Nashville’s premiere carwash sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Let The Car Wash Show™ festivities begin on Sunday, May 12, before The Car Wash Show™ even starts.

By Kyle Alexander
Tour Nashville carwashes before The Car Wash Show 2024
Welcome to The Car Wash Show™ at the Kickoff Kickback

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Join WCA members at the Nashville Underground on May 12 for an exclusive evening of live music, food and drinks.

By Kyle Alexander
The Car Wash Show 2024

At ISTOBAL USA: booth 1335

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Be sure to check out ISTOBAL’s equipment and much more while at The Car Wash Show™.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Car Wash launches Fundraising with Welcomemat Technology

PLANO, Texas — Through the platform, organizations set their time frame and goal amount and ZIPS will give 50% of each wash sold through their unique fundraiser event link as a weekly direct deposit to support their financial goals.

By Rich DiPaolo
MCA to host networking event

LANSING, Mich. — The event will feature Mark Fisk, a partner at Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications.

By Rich DiPaolo
Mark Fisk, a partner at Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications
SCWA announces record-breaking attendance for 2024 EXPO

FORT WORTH, Texas — The convention was highlighted by two nationally recognized speakers: Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue Car Wash, and football legend Emmitt Smith.

By Rich DiPaolo