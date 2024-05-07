Visit Welcomemat at Booth #3136

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Welcomemat has recently announced its new brand reputation management tool, and the team encourages The Car Wash Show™ 2024 attendees to stop by booth #3136 to talk all things driving up membership, using AI at your wash and finding new customers.

In addition, Brian Mattingly, the founder and CEO of Welcomemat, is hosting a session Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. CDT, titled Expanding Membership Opportunities by Driving More Cars On Site.

The event description:

While the membership phenomenon has changed the industry, it’s important to note that the leading brands who are driving the most memberships recognize that membership growth is won in the local community. Community involvement can be an extremely effective way to find top consumers and get them to experience your brand. Top carwash brands are leveraging fundraising as a method to support the community while directly accessing the parent demographic. Fundraising not only gets parents and school supporters onsite but it also helps create community affinity with your brand.