The party rolls on at The Car Wash Show™ Big Bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After all the education sessions and walking around to different vendor booths, the party is just getting started at The Car Wash Show™.

Join old friends and industry colleagues at the Big Bash™ sponsored by OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions.

Deemed the carwash industry’s biggest party of the year by the International Carwash Association, it’s a chance for attendees to network with each other off the trade show floor.

The party includes two hours of open bar and food items with lots of live entertainment.

The Big Bash™ will go from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Music City Convention Center.