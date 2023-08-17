 Clean Express’s grand opening raises funds for Nightingales Harvest

Clean Express’s grand opening raises funds for Nightingales Harvest

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — The free wash week fundraiser was part of the new location’s grand opening celebrations.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
The newest Clean Express team in Lambertville, Michigan, presents the check to Nightingales Harvest.

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — Clean Express Auto Wash, part of Express Wash Concepts, celebrated the grand opening of the newest location in Lambertville, Michigan, with a fundraiser during its Free Wash Week, according to a press release.

The location, at 7326 Secor Rd. in Lambertville, offered 10 days of free washes to customers with a monetary donation to Nightingales Harvest.

The efforts raised $5,523.03 for the pantry. 

An additional $1,000 was donated by Clean Express’s partner, ChemQuest, who specializes in creating high-quality carwash chemicals.

The new Clean Express team presented the check to Nightingales Harvest on Thursday, July 27.

Nightingales Harvest is a pantry and resource center for cancer patients and their families.

Nightingales Harvest provides healthy foods, hygiene and cleaning products to cancer patients and their families in the Toledo area and surrounding communities.

“We are happy to support our local communities, and partner with Nightingales Harvest to help ease the burden of a cancer diagnosis for families” said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts.

“Nightingales Harvest is thankful for the partnership with Clean Express and excited to have additional funding to make things a little easier for cancer patients in the surrounding area and thrilled with the donation” said Lisa Eisenbach, founder of Nightingales Harvest.

