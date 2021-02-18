Club Car Wash opens new location in Illinois

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Club Car Wash has announced the grand opening of its 37th location at 1001 Lincolnshire Blvd., in Springfield, Illinois, according to a press release.

Club Car Wash is proud to open its doors on Lincolnshire by supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois.

From Feb. 16-28, by donating $1 or more at the time of wash, each customer will receive a free MVP Wash.

During this time, Club Car Wash will also be offering a three-month unlimited membership for $10 per month; this promotion is valid for purchase until April 16th.

The MVP Wash, which launched in select locations starting in December 2020, offers the addition of Ceramic X3 protectant to the menu.

Ceramic X3 is a detail-grade product that bonds with the vehicle’s surface, leaving a slick, durable layer of protection with superior gloss.