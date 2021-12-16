Cobblestone Auto Spa acquires Living Water Express Car Wash

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based premium carwash operator Cobblestone Auto Spa continues to aggressively expand and grow its network in Denver, Colorado with the acquisition of seven Living Water Express Car Wash locations, according to a press release.

Living Water’s state-of-the-art carwash technology, sustainable water recycling systems and strong wash club subscriber base are set to transition and rebrand under the Cobblestone Auto Spa brand in the next several weeks.

Founded in 1997, Cobblestone successfully entered the Colorado market in 2020 and already operates 18 locations across Denver.

With 15 further sites under construction or in development, the total number of locations in Colorado will increase to 33.

Cobblestone already has 35 locations open in the Phoenix market, with 12 more slated for 2022 onwards, bringing its total Phoenix footprint to 47 locations.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming the Living Water team to Cobblestone’s growing portfolio and providing even more convenient premium carwash services and employment opportunities to Denver’s community,” said Tuck Bettin, CEO, Cobblestone Auto Spa. “As we continue to look for opportunities to expand Cobblestone as one of the fastest growing carwashes in both Denver and Phoenix, the addition of these locations and development of even more will ensure our customers experience the ultimate care for their vehicles.”