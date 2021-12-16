 Cobblestone Auto Spa acquires Living Water Express Car Wash
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Cobblestone Auto Spa acquires Living Water Express Car Wash

on

Market Focus: Breeze Thru Car Wash raised over $50,000 for charities

on

Percheron Capital to acquire Caliber Car Wash

on

ZIPS Car Wash acquires Rocket Express Car Wash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Tunnel systems for auto dealers Video
play

Tunnel systems for auto dealers

PC&D Unscripted 54: Prominent real estate trends Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 54: Prominent real estate trends

Current Digital Issue

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 98: Tracking industry trends

This episode discusses industry trends that have been gathered from the PC&D Top 50 List.

Wash Talk, Ep. 97: What's New in Carwash Dryers

This episode discusses recent market advancements that are culminating in better overall dryer performance.

Wash Talk, Ep. 96: The Science Behind Carwash Soaps

How companies develop new chemistry that improves wash results and performance.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Cobblestone Auto Spa acquires Living Water Express Car Wash

 

on

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based premium carwash operator Cobblestone Auto Spa continues to aggressively expand and grow its network in Denver, Colorado with the acquisition of seven Living Water Express Car Wash locations, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Living Water’s state-of-the-art carwash technology, sustainable water recycling systems and strong wash club subscriber base are set to transition and rebrand under the Cobblestone Auto Spa brand in the next several weeks.

Founded in 1997, Cobblestone successfully entered the Colorado market in 2020 and already operates 18 locations across Denver.

With 15 further sites under construction or in development, the total number of locations in Colorado will increase to 33.

Cobblestone already has 35 locations open in the Phoenix market, with 12 more slated for 2022 onwards, bringing its total Phoenix footprint to 47 locations.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming the Living Water team to Cobblestone’s growing portfolio and providing even more convenient premium carwash services and employment opportunities to Denver’s community,” said Tuck Bettin, CEO, Cobblestone Auto Spa. “As we continue to look for opportunities to expand Cobblestone as one of the fastest growing carwashes in both Denver and Phoenix, the addition of these locations and development of even more will ensure our customers experience the ultimate care for their vehicles.” 

Advertisement

The newly acquired carwash sites are located at:

6646 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Littleton, CO 80123

857 S. Havana St., Aurora, CO 80012

6875 S. Broadway, Littleton, CO 80122

725 E. 144th Ave., Thornton, CO 80023

130 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226

5651 County Line Pl., Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

23060 E. Smoky Hill Rd., Aurora, CO 80016

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: CWA Capital Partners advises Fast Eddie’s Express Car Wash in sale

Carwash News: Tidal Wave Auto Spa acquires W4 Express Wash

Carwash News: Market Focus: Jerry Miller recognized as SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash acquires Downtowner Car Wash

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing