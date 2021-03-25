DRB Systems acquires Washify Services

Click Here to Read More

“Today, more than ever, we have assembled the best minds in the carwash industry,” said DRB CEO and President Dan Pittman. “We have not only joined two of the best carwash technology lineups, but we have also joined two of the most talented teams.”

DRB and Washify represent two of the fastest growing brands in the carwash space, the release noted.

By joining forces, they can offer carwash operators the widest set of technology solutions to profitably grow their businesses.

“Our industry is rapidly transforming. Recent consolidations warranted a change,” said Washify President Adam Korngold. “We wanted to be aligned with a best-in-class partner that supports our growth. I wanted to work with an organization that had the best interest of our employees at heart and that would allow us to remain in the industry doing what we love. DRB is that partner.”

Both companies will maintain their own brand entities and industry niches, leveraging synergies where possible to achieve the common goal of helping carwash operators sweat their assets.

Korngold will continue to serve as president of Washify while Pittman continues to lead DRB as CEO.

DRB acquired Washify from Adam Korngold and private equity firm Ambina Partners, with the help of legal services provided by Benesch and insurance brokerage and risk management consulting provided by Marsh, a business of Marsh McLennan.