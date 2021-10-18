Driven Brands acquires 2 locations of Hometown Car Wash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash North America has acquired two Hometown Car Wash locations in Georgia — one in McDonough and the other in Jonesboro, according to a press release.

Jim Reaves acquired and modernized the Jonesboro location of Hometown Car Wash in 2018 and built the McDonough location from the ground up in 2020.

Reaves opened his first Hometown Car Wash location in 2013 in Fayetteville, Georgia, which he sold in 2020 to Driven Brands.

“I had a very good experience with the sale to Driven Brands Car Wash the first time, and this recent transaction was even easier,” said Reaves.

Hometown Car Wash has a 4.6 Google rating and is known not only for a great carwash but also for its community involvement.

It is widely recognized for the unique fountain sculpture in front of the building, built in the shape of a vintage Ford pickup truck.