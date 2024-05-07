PC&D Exhibit Product Guide out now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Are you ready for The Car Wash Show™ 2024?

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is, and we have everything you need to know in our Exhibit Product Guide.

In this edition, you can find this year’s schedule of events, an extensive list of exhibitors and a floor plan showing you where you can find different exhibitors.

We also have a Q&A with International Carwash Association’s Chief Experience Officer, Kim Vinciguerra, who gives a behind-the-scenes look at the planning of The Car Wash Show™ 2024.

Find our full Exhibit Product Guide here.