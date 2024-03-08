Express Wash Concepts celebrates 4th consecutive year on Inc. magazine list

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced in a press release it has once again been recognized as one of the fastest-growing Midwest private companies.

According to Inc. magazine, EWC ranked #80 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list with a two-year revenue growth of 147%.

Part of the annual Inc. 5000 annual franchise, the regional list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in 12 Midwestern states including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Ohio.

EWC is the only carwash company to be recognized on this year’s Midwest list.

“Each day, our 950+ team members remain focused on providing our customers with the best wash experience possible, and their dedication has enabled us to grow responsibly and consistently be named one of the Midwest’s fastest growing companies,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts chief executive officer. “Being home-grown and operated, we are so proud to be featured alongside six other Central Ohio businesses and look forward to our continued positive impact on the region’s economy.”

Complete results can be found at inc.com/midwest.