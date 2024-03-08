 Express Wash Concepts celebrates 4th consecutive year on Inc. magazine list

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Express Wash Concepts celebrates 4th consecutive year on Inc. magazine list

COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to Inc. magazine, EWC ranked #80 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list with a two-year revenue growth of 147%.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced in a press release it has once again been recognized as one of the fastest-growing Midwest private companies.

Related Articles

According to Inc. magazine, EWC ranked #80 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list with a two-year revenue growth of 147%.

Part of the annual Inc. 5000 annual franchise, the regional list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in 12 Midwestern states including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Ohio.

EWC is the only carwash company to be recognized on this year’s Midwest list.

“Each day, our 950+ team members remain focused on providing our customers with the best wash experience possible, and their dedication has enabled us to grow responsibly and consistently be named one of the Midwest’s fastest growing companies,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts chief executive officer. “Being home-grown and operated, we are so proud to be featured alongside six other Central Ohio businesses and look forward to our continued positive impact on the region’s economy.”

Complete results can be found at inc.com/midwest.

You May Also Like

Bill Martin Honored with SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award
AMP launches mobile app, customer experience platform for ZIPS
Carwash News

Heath Pomerantz joins Wow Carwash as COO

LAS VEGAS — Pomerantz is a carwash industry veteran, working in nearly every aspect of the business for almost three decades.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Published:

LAS VEGAS — Wow Carwash has announced in a press release that Heath Pomerantz has joined the firm as chief operating officer.

In this role, Pomerantz will leverage his industry expertise to help develop and execute strategic operational initiatives aimed at increasing efficiency, bolstering offerings and supercharging customer loyalty, the release stated.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash in White Bear Lake

DALLAS — The opening marks the 25th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

By Jennifer Clements
25th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.
Metro Express Car Wash marks grand opening in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The opening of the new Idaho location included a donation to The Boys and Girls Club of Ada County.

By Rich DiPaolo
Metro Express Car Wash Garden City, Idaho
Driven Brands reports fourth quarter, fiscal year 2023 results

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — System-wide sales were $6.3 billion, up 12% versus the prior year driven by 7% same-store sales growth and 4% net store growth, the company reported.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS promotes Katie Murphree to CFO

PLANO, Texas — She will use her more than 30 years of extensive training as a CPA and financial leadership experience to oversee the ZIPS finance team.

By Rich DiPaolo
ZIPS promotes Katie Murphree to CFO

Other Posts

RJ Davis featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — University of North Carolina Tar Heel point guard sheds light on his off the court life.

By Jennifer Clements
RJ Davis featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos
Unlimited Auto Wash has become Environmentally Certified Sustainable at all 7 locations

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The program, which allows companies to progressively improve at a pace that works for their needs, helps the organization define how it interacts internally, externally and with the environment.

By Rich DiPaolo
Another Opportunity to Grow and Connect – The 9th Women in Carwash™ Conference

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Attendees from nearly 40 companies gathered for tours, discussions and workshops that enriched their minds, hearts and spirits.

By Gretchen Matthews
The 9th Women in Carwash™ Conference
Gallop Brush Co. unveils new website

IMLAY CITY, Mich. — Site visitors can anticipate streamlined navigation and intuitive product discovery for seamless ordering as well as personalized accounts for effortless order management and tracking.

By Jennifer Clements
Gallop Brush Co. unveils new website