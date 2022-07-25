Free Carwashes to ease inflation pressure

EDMONTON, Alberta — Mint Smartwash, a Canada-based carwash chain, gifted the Edmonton, Alberta, community with free carwashes on Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24, reported CTV News .

Mint Smartwash’s Edmonton sites are located at 831 Tamarack Way and 9755 63 Ave. NW.

According to a company statement, “Mint is a technologically advanced, express tunnel carwash that employs state-of-the-art computer systems, innovative wash equipment and sophisticated water reclamation systems to ensure the shiniest vehicles in an environmentally responsible way.”

Mint utilizes reclamation technology to conserve water and also filters waste water during the initial wash and rinse.

The contaminated water is then taken to treatment facilities for cleaning and purification before being released back into the environment.

