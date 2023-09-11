Global Car Wash and Detailing Market Report 2023 released

DUBLIN — The “Global Car Wash and Detailing Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Type (Car Wash, Car Detailing), Service (Self, Tunnel, In Bay Automatic, Exterior Detailing, Interior Detailing), Service Provider, End-User, By Region, By Country: Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2029” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering, according to a press release.

The global carwash and detailing market is projected to reach a valuation of $54.98 billion by the end of 2029, marking a significant increase from its 2022 value of $36.96 billion.

This growth trajectory is driven by the escalating demand for professional cleaning and maintenance services, coupled with advancements in technology.

As the forecast period of 2024-2029 approaches, the market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.84%.

Factors such as rising vehicle ownership rates, heightened awareness of vehicle maintenance, and the ongoing process of urbanization contribute to the steady growth experienced by the global car wash and detailing market.

North America and Europe have well-established markets, driven by high vehicle ownership, disposable income levels and a strong focus on vehicle aesthetics.

The United States has one of the highest vehicle ownership rates globally, with over 280 million registered vehicles in 2020.

This large vehicle base provides a substantial customer pool for carwash and detailing businesses.



Additionally, the focus on automotive hygiene has led to an increased demand for professional detailing services that can effectively disinfect and sanitize vehicles.

Car detailing services often include thorough cleaning of ventilation systems, air ducts, and carpets, removing dust, pollutants, and odors that can affect the air quality inside the vehicle.

For instance, car cleaning gel ensures that sensitive parts of vehicles are cleaned effectively, picking out dust and debris from the interior of the car.



AI and machine learning technologies are being integrated into various aspects of carwashing and detailing.

These technologies enable automated quality control, predictive maintenance of equipment, personalized customer recommendations and efficient resource allocation.

AI-powered systems analyze data and patterns to optimize workflows, improve service quality and enhance customer satisfaction.

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, Australia, India).

Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth and potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.



The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.

For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ce74r.