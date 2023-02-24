Driven Brands reports record year of revenue, profitability - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Holdings Inc. recently reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2022.

According to a press release, for the fiscal year, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $2.0 billion, up 39% versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $5.6 billion, up 24% versus the prior year with 14% same-store sales growth and 9% net store growth.

Net income increased $33.6 million versus the prior year to $43.2 million or $0.25 per diluted share inclusive of a $125.5 million one-time non-cash impairment charge related to intangible assets in the second quarter as a result of the company’s decision to re-brand its U.S. carwash business.

Adjusted Net Income increased 41% to $207.9 million or $1.22 per diluted share, while Adjusted EBITDA increased 42% from the prior year to $513.8 million.

“2022 was a year of record performance and significant strategic progress for Driven Brands,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and chief executive officer. “We deepened our competitive moat as our differentiated offering resonated with our customers. We gained significant market share in this large and growing $350 billion needs-based automotive services category, and we are leveraging our proven playbook to drive long-term, sustainable growth. “Building on our strong performance last year, we entered the first quarter of 2023 with momentum, excellent visibility into our expense base and a robust development pipeline that provides us with strong line of sight to multi-year growth,” Fitzpatrick continued. “Our guidance reflects that momentum, our continued confidence in our business model, the resilience of the category and a track record of execution.”

For the fourth quarter, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $539.7 million, up 38% versus the prior year.

System-wide sales were $1.5 billion, up 24% versus the prior year with 11% same-store sales growth and 9% net store growth.

Net income increased $66.2 million versus the prior year to $27.4 million or $0.16 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income increased 35% to $42.2 million or $0.25 per diluted share, while Adjusted EBITDA increased 54% from the prior year to $130.5 million.

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

Comparisons are fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2022 versus fiscal year 2021 ended December 25, 2021 unless otherwise noted

Revenue increased 39% to $2.0 billion, driven by same-store sales and net store growth.

Consolidated same-store sales increased 14%.

The Company added 393 net new stores during the year.

Net income increased $33.6 million to $43.2 million or $0.25 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income increased 41% to $207.9 million or $1.22 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 42% to $513.8 million.

More information can be found HERE. https://investors.drivenbrands.com/news-and-events/news/news-details/2023/Driven-Brands-Holdings-Inc.-Reports-Record-Year-of-Revenue-and-Profitability-in-Fiscal-2022-Issues-Fiscal-2023-Guidance/default.aspx