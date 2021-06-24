GO Car Wash acquires 11 open and 14 development sites from Champion/Dale Shine Xpress

In addition to the acquisition, GO Car Wash and 7B Building & Development signed an exclusive development agreement to rapidly build out GO Car Wash locations throughout the country.

“We are pleased to forge an alliance with 7B Building & Development, who share our vision and values. This partnership will accelerate our rapid expansion of customer-centric carwashes. We are looking forward to developing 20-plus carwashes per year with 7B Building & Development,” said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash.

“We are excited for our Texas locations to join forces with the GO Car Wash family and are confident that our team members and customers will be in excellent hands going forward. Our family has the utmost respect and admiration for the team Bill has created at GO,” said Derrick Merchant, owner of Champion/Dale Shine Xpress Car Wash and CEO of 7B Building & Development. “Our team at 7B Building & Development is geared up and ready to rapidly develop new washes for GO Car Wash across the U.S.”