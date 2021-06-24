 GO Car Wash acquires 11 open and 14 development sites from Champion/Dale Shine Xpress
GO Car Wash acquires 11 open and 14 development sites from Champion/Dale Shine Xpress

Market Focus: CLEan Express opens new location

Driven Brands Car Wash North America continues expansion in Oklahoma

True Blue Car Wash acquires 3 in Arizona
Carwash News

GO Car Wash acquires 11 open and 14 development sites from Champion/Dale Shine Xpress

 

MCALLEN, Texas — GO Car Wash acquired 11 open and 14 development sites from Champion/Dale Shine Xpress in Texas, according to a press release.

In addition to the acquisition, GO Car Wash and 7B Building & Development signed an exclusive development agreement to rapidly build out GO Car Wash locations throughout the country.

“We are pleased to forge an alliance with 7B Building & Development, who share our vision and values. This partnership will accelerate our rapid expansion of customer-centric carwashes. We are looking forward to developing 20-plus carwashes per year with 7B Building & Development,” said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash.

“We are excited for our Texas locations to join forces with the GO Car Wash family and are confident that our team members and customers will be in excellent hands going forward. Our family has the utmost respect and admiration for the team Bill has created at GO,” said Derrick Merchant, owner of Champion/Dale Shine Xpress Car Wash and CEO of 7B Building & Development. “Our team at 7B Building & Development is geared up and ready to rapidly develop new washes for GO Car Wash across the U.S.”

“Our customers will have the most tunnel carwash locations to choose from in south Texas. In addition, our new team members can look forward to professional development opportunities afforded by working for one of the largest carwash operators in Texas,” said Brett Meinberg, chief operating officer of GO Car Wash.

“Our goal is to be the most-admired carwash company by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. We do so by providing a convenient, consistent and exceptional carwash experience. Our values include teamwork, fun, integrity, caring for each other and continuous improvement,” added Derwin.

