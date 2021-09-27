 GO Car Wash announces grand opening in Texas - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

GO Car Wash announces grand opening in Texas

on

Delta Sonic becomes official partner of Buffalo Bills

on

Mister Car Wash to hold drive to support disaster relief efforts

on

Prairie Capital VII partners with management of Sgt. Clean Car Wash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 50: Automotive Window Tint Market Update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 50: Automotive Window Tint Market Update

PC&D Unscripted 49: Selling Detailing’s Value over Price Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 49: Selling Detailing’s Value over Price

Current Digital Issue

September 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 87: Previewing the 2021 NRCC

Mike Ashley, president of the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association, gives an inside look at the 2021 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention.

Wash Talk Ep. 86: The State of Professional Carwashing

This audio reading of “The state of professional carwashing” discusses what the carwash market currently looks like, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wash Talk, Ep. 85: Leadership Series — The Biggest Challenges Facing Leaders Today

This episode continues our Leadership Series, returning to some of the podcast’s past guests to learn what they think the biggest challenges facing leaders today are.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

GO Car Wash announces grand opening in Texas

 

on

MCALLEN, Texas — GO Car Wash announced the grand opening of its 62nd location in McAllen, Texas, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The newest location will open under the Dale Shine Xpress brand, which will eventually integrate, along with all Dale Shine Xpress Car Washes, to the GO Car Wash brand.

This newest wash is located at 3801 N. 10th St.

With the opening of the 10th St. location, GO will now operate seven Dale Shine Xpress locations in the Rio Grande Valley.

“We are eager to continue our involvement in the Rio Grande Valley community while providing career opportunities for men and women in a thriving and exciting industry,” said Heath Pomerantz, vice president of field operations.

The grand opening will feature promotional specials and deals on single and unlimited washes.

GO Car Wash uses state-of-the-art equipment and the latest chemical technologies to provide the best wash experience for its customers, which includes interior cleaning equipment, such as free mat cleaners and complimentary, on-site vacuums.

Advertisement

“GO Car Wash is driven to be the most admired carwash company in its competitive markets. Adding another Dale Shine Express to our wide, ever-growing company allows us to continue offering convenient, consistent and exceptional carwashes across the country,” said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Clean Express Auto Wash donates $20,792 to Cleveland Indians Charities

Carwash News: NRCC to host ‘industry titans seminar’

Carwash News: True Blue expanding to Texas

Carwash News: Autowash expands with 3rd location in Fort Collins

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing