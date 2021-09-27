GO Car Wash announces grand opening in Texas - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

MCALLEN, Texas — GO Car Wash announced the grand opening of its 62nd location in McAllen, Texas, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

The newest location will open under the Dale Shine Xpress brand, which will eventually integrate, along with all Dale Shine Xpress Car Washes, to the GO Car Wash brand.

This newest wash is located at 3801 N. 10th St.

With the opening of the 10th St. location, GO will now operate seven Dale Shine Xpress locations in the Rio Grande Valley.

“We are eager to continue our involvement in the Rio Grande Valley community while providing career opportunities for men and women in a thriving and exciting industry,” said Heath Pomerantz, vice president of field operations.

The grand opening will feature promotional specials and deals on single and unlimited washes.

GO Car Wash uses state-of-the-art equipment and the latest chemical technologies to provide the best wash experience for its customers, which includes interior cleaning equipment, such as free mat cleaners and complimentary, on-site vacuums.