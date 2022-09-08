Green Clean Express Auto Wash raises over $5k for non-profits

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Green Clean Express Auto Wash proudly announced the donation of $5,237.69 to the Suffolk Youth Athletic Association and Tidewater Arts Outreach in a press release.

Donations were collected from Green Clean Express Auto Wash customers during the company’s recent simultaneous grand openings at 2825 Godwin Blvd. in Suffolk, Virginia, and 3401 N. Military Hwy. in Norfolk, Virginia.

Throughout the 10-day grand opening period, Green Clean Express Auto Wash offered a free signature “Clean Extreme” carwash ($20 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation.

Green Clean’s Suffolk location raised $2,607.97 for the Suffolk Youth Athletic Association, which will assist in its mission of providing a safe and positive sporting experience for area youth and communities.

Green Clean’s Norfolk location raised $2,629.72 for Tidewater Arts Outreach, to further the organization’s goal of bringing joy to older adults and those living in isolating circumstances through engagement with the arts.