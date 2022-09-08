 Green Clean Express Auto Wash raises over $5k for non-profits
Green Clean Express Auto Wash raises over $5k for non-profits

Carwash News

Green Clean Express Auto Wash raises over $5k for non-profits

 

on

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Green Clean Express Auto Wash proudly announced the donation of $5,237.69 to the Suffolk Youth Athletic Association and Tidewater Arts Outreach in a press release.

Donations were collected from Green Clean Express Auto Wash customers during the company’s recent simultaneous grand openings at 2825 Godwin Blvd. in Suffolk, Virginia, and 3401 N. Military Hwy. in Norfolk, Virginia.

Throughout the 10-day grand opening period, Green Clean Express Auto Wash offered a free signature “Clean Extreme” carwash ($20 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation.

Green Clean’s Suffolk location raised $2,607.97 for the Suffolk Youth Athletic Association, which will assist in its mission of providing a safe and positive sporting experience for area youth and communities.

Green Clean’s Norfolk location raised $2,629.72 for Tidewater Arts Outreach, to further the organization’s goal of bringing joy to older adults and those living in isolating circumstances through engagement with the arts.

Overall, the company gave away more than 2,061 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $40,320.

“We are grateful that we have the privilege through each of our grand openings to assist so many in the Hampton Roads community,” said Shawn Everett, Green Clean Express Auto Wash founder. “From young kids having an opportunity to play an organized sport for the first time, to an elderly couple experiencing the joys of gathering with others to take an art class, we strive to have a positive impact on everyone we encounter.” 

Green Clean Express currently operates 14 locations throughout Hampton Roads, Charlottesville and Richmond, Virginia, and Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

The company has an additional two locations currently under construction, with more locations pending announcement.

