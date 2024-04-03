 Greenhill Car Wash celebrates 15th anniversary

WILMINGTON, Del. — The company will hold a celebration with prizes, refreshments and carwash specials on April 27.

By Jennifer Clements
WILMINGTON, Del. — Greenhill Car Wash is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its first carwash at Greenhill Ave. and 4th St. in Wilmington, Delaware, this year, the company announced in a press release.  

Greenhill Car Wash will hold a celebration including prizes, refreshments and carwash specials on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.  

Additional promotions will be held throughout the week of April 22-28.

In 15 years, Greenhill’s Wilmington location has washed and detailed approximately 1 million cars, and employed dozens of members of the Wilmington community.

Greenhill Car Wash, known for its commitment to the community and the environment, received a “Wilmington Award” in 2009.

Greenhill’s staff, several of whom have worked for Greenhill for over a decade and live in the neighborhood, have been featured in local media for their commitment to Wilmington, the company stated in the release. 

Greenhill Car Wash has expanded to six locations in Delaware, with the most recent opening in Georgetown, Delaware, scheduled for this month.  

All Greenhill locations are owned by local entrepreneurs.  

The Wilmington location is a former brownfield site that was remediated in cooperation with Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

The carwash uses solar panels, recycled water and environmentally friendly products.  

