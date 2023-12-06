Hanley Investment Group raises funds to support men’s health

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors announced in a press release that the firm raised $33,639 for Movember in the month of November.

This marks the 13th consecutive year that Hanley Investment Group has joined the global movement to raise awareness and critical funds for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Hanley Investment Group has raised a total of $368,039 since initiating the campaign in 2011.



Movember is the leading charity dedicated to changing the face of men’s health in the U.S. and around the world.

Best known for its annual Movember fundraising campaign that takes place every November, Movember funds various projects and receives donations year-round.

The men start clean shaven on November 1, and then, for the rest of the month, these men, known as “Mo Bros,” groom and trim their moustaches to effectively become walking, talking billboards for the 30 days of November.

The women, “Mo Sistas,” also participate in the fundraising efforts.



Hanley Investment Group’s campaign theme this year was “Axe the Stigma, Raise Awareness” as the team channeled their inner lumberjack, buttoned up their flannel and grew a “Mo,” standing strong together to raise awareness and support for men’s health.



Hanley Investment Group, along with Nathan Holthouser, president of Coastal Commercial, co-hosted a fundraising event on Nov. 28, 2023, at Muldoon’s Irish Pub in Newport Beach, California.

The event featured guest bartending by Hanley, Holthouser and Lounge Group’s Mario Marovic.

The Lounge Group is a leading Orange County food and beverage consulting firm that owns and operates various Orange County establishments, such as the Wild Goose Tavern, The Country Club and Muldoon’s Irish Pub.

Last year, Marovic was awarded the 2022 Newport Chamber’s Business Person of the Year.



“We had a great time at Muldoon’s Irish Pub and are so grateful for everyone that supported us at the event and all month long,” said Hanley. “We raised $6,469 that evening and exceeded our month’s goal of $30,000. Thank you to Mario Marovic and Nathan Holthouser for hosting and helping with the event!”

Hanley added, “I am truly humbled by how much support we get from our clients, colleagues, friends and family. This cause is very important to me and our company, and we could not do this every year without the generous support of so many.

“We hope that by calling attention to men’s health, we can save lives and spare friends and family the heartache of loss,” said Hanley. “Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men in the U.S.”



Hanley lost his father to prostate cancer in 2009 and Movember gives him and the Hanley Investment Group team a chance to give back to the community and build awareness for men’s mental and physical health.



There is still time to donate to Hanley Investment Group’s Movember fundraising effort.

Please visit: https://us.movember.com/team/2234814.