ICA honoring this year’s Hall of Fame inductee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The International Carwash Association (ICA) will be honoring an inductee to the ICA Hall of Fame at this year’s Hall of Fame Celebration.

This year’s inductee is Goo-Goo Car Wash CompanyFounder, Lamar Beck.

Beck was a pioneer in express and franchise carwash concepts, and he helped Goo-Goo Car Wash Company grow to over 50 locations before it was sold.

Beck passed in 2023, so the honors will be presented to his family.

ICA President Marcus Kittrell will recognize this year’s recipients with the association’s highest honor while connecting with other ICA members.

Attendees can expect cocktails, food, and special gifts at the celebration.

This event is for ICA members only.

The Hall of Fame Celebration will happen Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. in the Music City Convention Center.

You can become an ICA member here.