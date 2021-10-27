It’s the big one: The Car Wash Show™ 2021 - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

According to organizers at International Carwash Association (ICA), the host of The Car Wash Show™ 2021, excitement is building for one of the most unique and comprehensive programs in its history.
Scheduled for Nov. 15-17 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the show will boast an expansive trade show floor, featuring new product innovations, equipment, services and much more. Another impressive collection of speakers and presenters will also take center stage this year at the various planned educational sessions. With a wide variety of topics to cover, there is truly something for everyone involved or interested in carwashing.
From the event’s new investor seminars to quick lube-focused presentations, attendees can pick up tips and best practices to implement back at the wash. Whether it is your first show or you have been attending for decades, carwash owners and operators can simply never stop learning when attending what is considered an annual main event in this industry.
In 2019, ICA hosted its last The Car Wash Show after having to skip a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to ICA, The Car Wash Show 2019 covered over 170,000 square feet of exhibition space alone and featured the industry’s latest innovations and services.
“I’m happy to say that this show [2019] is the largest in exhibition size and in attendance that ICA has had in its history,” confirmed Eric Wulf, CEO of ICA, at the time. There is no doubt that ICA is planning for similar achievements this year.
For operators, it equates to a jam-packed, three-day experience of touching and seeing the industry’s latest innovations — all under one roof. The networking and learning sessions afford attendees a chance to sit (or stand, in the case of some crowded rooms) and absorb information from the industry’s top minds as well as leaders in other markets.
This Exhibit Product Guide is here to help you navigate the convention. Included in this guide are the show’s Schedule of Events, Exhibitor Listing and Floor Plan.
We hope this guide helps you plan your days while at the show. If you are currently at The Car Wash Show 2021, please be sure to stop by booth 250 to meet our team. Thanks for reading, and we’ll see you in Las Vegas.