Lady Vols star pitcher Karlyn Pickens featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

PLANO, Texas — Pickens is interviewed during a carwash at ZIPS in Knoxville by fellow student-athlete Kenzie Couch.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) revealed in a press release that its Car Wash Convos episode featuring true freshman Tennessee Lady Vols Softball Pitcher, Karlyn Pickens, is on YouTube.

Pickens is now a three-time SEC Freshman of the Week and an SEC Player of the Week, and she has earned a place in the Tennessee record books as she pitched her first perfect game against Appalachian State last month.  

To celebrate her early success this season and the launch of her Car Wash Convos episode, ZIPS’s video-based approach to name, image and likeness (NIL), Knoxville ZIPS customers can enjoy a $5 Wash & Dry car wash with winning wash code 2323 at any Knoxville ZIPS Car Wash through April 19, 2023.

“Partnering with ZIPS Car Wash has been an incredible opportunity — excited for Vol Nation to get to see more of my personality off the field in this episode of Car Wash Convos,” said Pickens.

In her episode, Pickens is interviewed during a carwash at ZIPS in Knoxville by fellow student-athlete Kenzie Couch, who is a senior on the UT Cheer Team pursuing a degree in public relations.

Watch Pickens’s episode now for a glimpse into her take on game day rituals, team spirit and her first purchase if she won the lottery.

Car Wash Convos was created in partnership and produced by Learfield Studios.

“We are excited to work with such an inspiring student-athlete who has immense potential for an exciting athletic career at Tennessee,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Karlyn embodies the leadership skills that we see in so many of our younger team members and just like we are excited to develop these new, young leaders at ZIPS, we can’t wait to see how Karlyn progresses as an individual and as a leader on and off the field.”

ZIPS Car Wash is the Proud Sponsor of the Tennessee Volunteers and owns and operates 20 locations across Knoxville, over 30 locations in Tennessee and over 275 locations across the country.

