LUV Car Wash completes 3rd Florida acquisition

PHOENIX — LUV Car Wash announced that it has closed on an acquisition to bring its third location to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

LUV secured Liberty Carwash from Paul Fazio, owner of Liberty Carwash and chief executive officer of Sonny’s The Car Wash Factory, a leading manufacturer of conveyorized carwash equipment worldwide.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to reach a deal with renowned carwash industry veteran Paul Fazio,” said LUV Car Wash Co-Founder and CEO Darren Skarecky. “We’re very excited about the opportunity to acquire Paul’s site and this aligns with our strategy to build out the Florida market. With help from our fantastic and supportive investors, we’re eager to further establish LUV Car Wash as one of the premier carwash operators.”