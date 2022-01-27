 LUV Car Wash completes 3rd Florida acquisition
LUV Car Wash completes 3rd Florida acquisition

Carwash News

LUV Car Wash completes 3rd Florida acquisition

 

PHOENIX — LUV Car Wash announced that it has closed on an acquisition to bring its third location to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to a press release.

LUV secured Liberty Carwash from Paul Fazio, owner of Liberty Carwash and chief executive officer of Sonny’s The Car Wash Factory, a leading manufacturer of conveyorized carwash equipment worldwide.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to reach a deal with renowned carwash industry veteran Paul Fazio,” said LUV Car Wash Co-Founder and CEO Darren Skarecky. “We’re very excited about the opportunity to acquire Paul’s site and this aligns with our strategy to build out the Florida market. With help from our fantastic and supportive investors, we’re eager to further establish LUV Car Wash as one of the premier carwash operators.”

“Based on my history with Darren and JT, I fully believe they are going to build LUV Car Wash into something great and I’m excited for Liberty Carwash to be a part of the brand,” Fazio said.

LUV currently has 32 carwashes throughout Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Savannah, Georgia, with additional locations planned in the near future.

