 Mammoth Holdings opens newest Silverstar Car Wash locations
Carwash News

Mammoth Holdings opens newest Silverstar Car Wash locations

 

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings LLC launched its newest locations this month in Sioux Falls and Fargo, South Dakota, under the Silverstar Car Wash brand, reported a press release.

The recently opened sites are newly constructed and lay the groundwork for Mammoth’s growth strategy in the Northwest.

“The Silverstar Car Wash brand in Mammoth’s Northwest region is one of our fastest growing markets and is essential for our rapid growth strategy,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “Greenfield construction in these high opportunity markets is forward thinking and further stakes our flag in the Northwest.”

The Silverstar Car Wash Sioux Falls site is one of 18 locations under the brand, including 11 in the Sioux Falls market. 

Will Bell, Sioux Falls regional manager, said “We know our customers appreciate getting the best wash with Silverstar. Our new location will make that even easier for customers.”

“We’re excited to open our 11thlocation here in Sioux Falls, expanding the options for our customers wanting to keep their car clean,” said Andrea Vetos, vice president of operations for Silverstar Car Wash. “The most exciting part about our continued growth is the continued opportunities it gives for all of our team members to advance within the organization.”

The Fargo location opened one week after the Sioux Falls site.

“We’re looking forward to opening another Silverstar location this week, our second location in Fargo and 19th location overall,” Vetos said prior to the grand opening.

Mammoth Holdings has dozens of new sites under development to be completed in the coming months, expanding its overall footprint throughout the U.S.

Silverstar’s August openings represent Mammoth’s 107th and 108th locations and expand Mammoth’s presence in the Northwest region.

