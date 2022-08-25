Mammoth Holdings opens newest Silverstar Car Wash locations

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings LLC launched its newest locations this month in Sioux Falls and Fargo, South Dakota, under the Silverstar Car Wash brand, reported a press release.

Click Here to Read More

The recently opened sites are newly constructed and lay the groundwork for Mammoth’s growth strategy in the Northwest.

“The Silverstar Car Wash brand in Mammoth’s Northwest region is one of our fastest growing markets and is essential for our rapid growth strategy,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “Greenfield construction in these high opportunity markets is forward thinking and further stakes our flag in the Northwest.”

The Silverstar Car Wash Sioux Falls site is one of 18 locations under the brand, including 11 in the Sioux Falls market.

Will Bell, Sioux Falls regional manager, said “We know our customers appreciate getting the best wash with Silverstar. Our new location will make that even easier for customers.”