Market Focus: Dave Hoffmann joins Mammoth Holdings’ board of directors | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

This week, we cover a new addition, a grand opening, academic scholarships, a detailing event and a rare detailing job.
Dave Hoffmann joins Mammoth Holdings’ board of directors
ATLANTA — According to a company press release, Mammoth Holdings, LLC recently announced Dave Hoffmann, who served as CEO of Dunkin’ Brands from July 2018 until its $11 billion sale to Inspire Brands in December 2020, will be joining Mammoth’s board of directors as well as being an active advisor and investment partner.
Hoffmann joined Dunkin’ in 2016 as president, and previously, he spent 22 years at McDonald’s most recently as president of McDonald’s’ high growth markets and prior to that president of McDonald’s’ Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa markets.
Gary Dennis, Mammoth’s co-founder, CEO and chairman explained, “Dave Hoffmann is an extraordinary business executive and leader. We could not be more pleased that he is joining Mammoth’s board of directors and has invested in Mammoth. The brand and digital transformation he oversaw at Dunkin’ [Brands] was remarkable, and we are excited to have someone of his caliber advising us on Mammoth’s growth and investment strategy.”
Marcus Kittrell, Mammoth’s executive vice president, commented, “Dave [Hoffmann] has led big brands with thousands of units driven by owner-operators of all sizes. He gets that our operator-focus is a key part of what makes Mammoth special and will help us take our store operations to a whole new level of excellence in the coming years.”
Dave Hoffmann stated, “I’m excited to be joining such a talented team of entrepreneurs, and I look forward to working with the leadership team to accelerate growth and scale in the U.S. Over the past 25 years, I’ve worked shoulder-to-shoulder with operators across the U.S. and the globe, and I’m thrilled to partner with Mammoth as we build on the unique DNA of its owner-operator led business model. I’ve been tracking Mammoth’s progress for some time now, and I believe in the huge potential ahead of us.”
Flying Ace Express Car Wash celebrates Riverside grand opening with free washes, donation
DAYTON, Ohio — Flying Ace Express Car Wash recently celebrated the grand opening of its ninth Greater Dayton express carwash location with 10 days of free carwashes and a monetary donation campaign for the Riverside Jaycees at 4876 Airway Rd. in Riverside, Ohio, according to a company press release.
Throughout the grand opening period, Flying Ace Express gave away more than 2,058 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $30,870 and collected $16,073.89 in monetary donations for the Riverside Jaycees.
During the grand opening, Flying Ace Express offered a free signature “Flying Ace” carwash ($15 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to the Riverside Jaycees.
Flying Ace Express also offered discounted retail gift cards with all proceeds donated back to the Riverside Jaycees.
ChemQuest also stepped in and donated $5,000.
“It’s amazing when we can enter a new community, rally with vendor partners such as ChemQuest and business leaders, and in the end make a sizable donation that will positively impact so many families and community members in Riverside and Greater Dayton,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO.
Founded in 1979, the Riverside Jaycees serve local kids, families and the Greater Dayton community through initiatives including local scholarships, youth sports team sponsorships, Adopt-a-Family Christmas program, Senior dinners and Military and First Responder memorials.
Flying Ace Express currently operates nine express washes in Beavercreek, Englewood, Hamilton, Huber Heights, Miamisburg, Moraine, Riverside and Washington Township.
A 10th location in Hamilton, Ohio is slated to begin construction later this year.
Autobell awards 2021 academic scholarships
CHARLOTTE — For the 2021-22 academic year, Autobell Car Wash presented 98 of its team members in the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia and Maryland with scholarships toward the college or university of their choice, with the year’s gifts totaling $150,000, according to a press release.
Since its inception in 2000, the Autobell Car Wash Scholarship Program has awarded over 1,800 qualifying applicants more than $1.85 million in scholarship funding.
The scholarship program is open to current Autobellteam members who have been employed with the company for a continuous 12 months and worked at least 100 hours in the last year.
The selection process considers each student’s academic diligence and accomplishments, productive extracurricular activities, civic engagement, and letters from references familiar with the applicant through school and community involvement.
The application also requires an essay that explores an educational or creative aspect of their employment experience.
“I am incredibly grateful to be an Autobell Scholarship recipient for the past three years,” stated Abigail Gallup of Charlotte, North Carolina, an Autobell team member since 2017 currently studying business administration at the University of South Carolina. “It has allowed me to take courses abroad, pursue a minor study, and plan to pursue a master’s degree after graduation by affording me more time to study and focus on developing my future career rather than working additional hours to pay for tuition and student debt.
“The sales and customer service skills I developed working at Autobell are wonderful resume builders, and I have ample teamwork experience to speak about during interviews. Autobell taught me the value of hard work and determination, and I will forever be thankful for the support and experience provided me there throughout my educational journey.”
This year’s recipients by region are:
Metro Atlanta, Georgia
Julia Liberatore of Acworth, GA, attending Kennesaw State University
Patrick Kryszczak, Alpharetta, GA – Georgia College State University
Harrison Borders, Kennesaw, GA – Kennesaw State University
Hunter Nobis, Kennesaw, GA – University of Georgia
Branden Burley, Lawrenceville, GA – Piedmont University
Nathan Nguyen, Lawrenceville, GA – Georgia Gwinnett College
Lonnie Cole, Lilburn, GA – University of South Florida
Adrian Mendoza, Mableton, GA – Kennesaw State University
Daniel Maldonado, Marietta, GA – Kennesaw State University
Victor Murra Schott, Norcross, GA – City College of New York
Jamie Jordan, Suwanee, GA – University of North Georgia
Carson Rossi, Suwanee, GA – University of Tennessee – Knoxville
Central Maryland
Alexei Sanidad, Bowie, MD – Anne Arundel Community College
Austin O’Donnell, Forest Hill, MD – Towson University
Robert Mayo, Grasonville, MD – Anne Arundel Community College
Caleb Bradfield, Stevensville, MD – Maryville College
Cabarrus County, North Carolina
Carson Trott, Concord, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte
Landon Trott, Concord, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte
William McGee, Harrisburg, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte
Marc Padilla, Mount Pleasant, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte
Eastern North Carolina
Zackary Wells, Battleboro, NC – Nash Community College
Richard Wells, Red Oak, NC – East Carolina University
Nicholas Vernon, Rocky Mount, NC – Methodist University
Fred Fields, Spring Hope, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte
Iredell County, North Carolina
Bradley Brandt, Mooresville, NC – Western Carolina University
Kira Orellana, Mooresville, NC – University of North Carolina Wilmington
Walker Weatherford, Mooresville, NC – Appalachian State University
Lincoln County, North Carolina
Chandler McCaslin, Denver, NC – University of North Carolina Greensboro
Morgan McCaslin, Denver, NC – North Carolina State University
Brett Welch, Lincolnton, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte
Kaitlyn Houser, Vale, NC – Western Carolina University
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina
Connor Carroll, Charlotte, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte
Shamim Chowdhury Sajid, Charlotte, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte
Marshall Cook, Charlotte, NC – University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Ellie Drescher, Charlotte, NC – University of North Carolina Wilmington
Maya Elden, Charlotte, NC – San Diego State University
Abigail Gallup, Charlotte, NC – University of South Carolina
Andrew Garrett, Charlotte, NC – Appalachian State University
Baudelio Hernandez, Charlotte, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte
Olayemi Onasanya, Charlotte, NC – Central Piedmont Community College
Kayla Serepca, Charlotte, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte
Dominic Silvestri, Charlotte, NC – University of North Carolina Wilmington
Matthew Trent, Charlotte, NC – Appalachian State University
Davis Latham, Huntersville, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte
Alexandra Lee, Matthews, NC – University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Kaitlyn Rast, Matthews, NC – University of North Carolina Wilmington
Triad North Carolina
Sofia Mata, Burlington, NC – Alamance Community College
Shandler Sutton, Burlington, NC – University of North Carolina Greensboro
Dajuan Taylor, Elon, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte
Zackary Brooks, Greensboro, NC – North Carolina A&T State University
Samuel Hayes, Greensboro, NC – North Carolina State University
Triangle North Carolina
Max Kahn, Apex, NC – East Carolina University
Matthew Schmitt, Apex, NC – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Kenneth Sequeira, Apex, NC – North Carolina State University
Justin Bossert, Cary, NC – Appalachian State University
Andrew Jung, Cary, NC – Northeastern University
Oscar Wilburn, Chapel Hill, NC – North Carolina Central University
Logan Blankenship, Clayton, NC – Nash Community College
John Rodgers, Clayton, NC – Johnston Community College
Luke Rodgers, Clayton, NC – Johnston Community College
Mohammad Qassem, Garner, NC – University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Irie Squire, Morrisville, NC – University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Joshua Brittain, Raleigh, NC – Appalachian State University
Zachary Brittain, Raleigh, NC – Wake Tech Community College
Parker Dillon, Raleigh, NC – East Carolina University
Kyle Faulkner, Raleigh, NC – North Carolina State University
William Journey, Raleigh, NC – East Carolina University
Tazewell Steed, Raleigh, NC – North Carolina State University
Garrett Wiseman, Wake Forest, NC – East Carolina University
Josiah McKenzie, Youngsville, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte
Union County, North Carolina
Sebasthian Hincapie, Indian Trail, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte
Quinton Farmer, Monroe, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte
Western North Carolina
Jacob Watson, Boone, NC – Mars Hill University
Jeb Maize, Flat Rock, NC – Minnesota West Community and Technical College
Gabe Rathbone, Waynesville, NC – Haywood Community College
Ethan Wiggen, Zirconia, NC – University of North Carolina Asheville
Charleston, South Carolina
Amari Harrison, Ladson, SC – Charleston Southern University
Dillon Asbell, Summerville, SC – University of South Carolina
Upstate South Carolina
Joelle Keffer, Clover, SC – The Citadel
Blake Keffer, Clover, SC – The Citadel
Elliot Zinser, Clover, SC – University of South Carolina
Jonathan Parker, Fort Mill, SC – Anderson University
Morgan Harder, Tega Cay, SC – College of Charleston
Hampton Roads, Virginia
Elias Albarracin, Chesapeake, VA – Old Dominion University
Logan Angelillo, Chesapeake, VA – Randolph Macon College
Casey Geary, Chesapeake, VA – Christopher Newport University
Jett Messenger, Chesapeake, VA – Purdue University
Joseph Simon, Chesapeake, VA – Tidewater Community College
Jacob Flicek, Hampton, VA – Radford University
Micah McLemore, Hampton, VA – Thomas Nelson Community College
Neville Patel, Hampton, VA – James Madison University
Zachary Kempf, Newport News, VA – Christopher Newport University
Keelan Hill, Portsmouth, VA – Regent University
Dontez Vann, Portsmouth, VA – Norfolk State University
Nia Chung, Suffolk, VA – Tidewater Community College
Luke Williamson, Suffolk, VA – Radford University
Joseph Crutcher, Virginia Beach, VA – Tidewater Community College
Joshua West, Williamsburg, VA – Thomas Nelson Community College
Detailers prepare for special event
MONTEREY, Calif. — A hand-selected group of experienced automotive detailers from around the country are descending on the Monterey Jet Center to prepare millions of dollars’ worth of vehicles for display at the 30th annual Gordon McCall Motorsports Revival and The Quail Motorsports Gathering, both of which take place during the week-long Monterey Car Week August 6-15, stated a press release.
The detail team includes representatives and brand ambassadors from P&S Detailing Products, the official detail supplier for the events, as well as representatives from the ultra-exclusive Detail Mafia.
“This is the seventh time we have been invited to be the Official Detail Team at these events and our crew is super excited to be able to clean and protect the amazing assemblage of collector vehicles and super-cars that will be on display,” said Bob Phillips, president of P&S.
“Detailer of Air Force One,” Renny Doyle of Detailing Success will lead his Detail Mafia team in ensuring each vehicle is in supreme condition for the shows.
Laguna Hills Detailer led team to prep rare 1947 Cisitalia Coupe
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — According to a company press release, master Orange County detailer Rigo Santana of Xtreme Xcellence Professional Detailing and founder of the Nueva Generacion de Detalladorese Network (NGDD) led a team to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles to prepare a rare 1947 Cisitalia 202 Coupe designed by 1940s Italian carmaker Pinin Farina, for exhibition at the Concorso Italiano on August 14th, and for competition at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 15th — the crowning event at the popular Monterey Car Week opening.
The Cisitalia 202 Coupe is the only known remaining version of the designer’s 200 Coupe left.
Made of three pieces of hand-beaten metal with single stage automotive paint, it has a permanent home in the Petersen Automotive Museum.
Any vehicle must be in superb condition to compete in such a prestigious event as the Concours d’elegance and Santana brought an expert team, certified by his NGDD, to the museum to help remove some scratches from the paint surface, and to polish the vintage vehicle to its ultimate shine.
Sponsored by SONAX, Santana brought along members certified by his NGDD, the first and only professionally certified automotive detail training, taught 100 percent in Spanish, in the U.S.
“These are priceless, vintage vehicles whose single-stage paint is very delicate and sensitive, and must be treated as such,” said Santana, who is a former member of the Air Force One Detailing Team at the Seattle Museum of Flight, the McCalls Motorworks Revival Detailing Team at Monterey Car Week, and a member of the SONAX detailing team who cares for vintage and exotic vehicles on a regular basis.
“There is no room for a mistake in caring for these types of vehicles, so the team has to be carefully trained and experienced in understanding automotive paint processes of this age, and in this type of meticulous polishing techniques.”
The team used a process called clay bar, followed by precision polishing to properly repair the scratches.
“We will be pulling for the car to win a ribbon next week,” said Santana. “The competition is brutal, but this car is a true work of art.”