Market Focus: Dave Hoffmann joins Mammoth Holdings’ board of directors | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

This week, we cover a new addition, a grand opening, academic scholarships, a detailing event and a rare detailing job.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Dave Hoffmann joins Mammoth Holdings’ board of directors ATLANTA — According to a company press release, Mammoth Holdings, LLC recently announced Dave Hoffmann, who served as CEO of Dunkin’ Brands from July 2018 until its $11 billion sale to Inspire Brands in December 2020, will be joining Mammoth’s board of directors as well as being an active advisor and investment partner. Hoffmann joined Dunkin’ in 2016 as president, and previously, he spent 22 years at McDonald’s most recently as president of McDonald’s’ high growth markets and prior to that president of McDonald’s’ Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa markets.

Advertisement

Gary Dennis, Mammoth’s co-founder, CEO and chairman explained, “Dave Hoffmann is an extraordinary business executive and leader. We could not be more pleased that he is joining Mammoth’s board of directors and has invested in Mammoth. The brand and digital transformation he oversaw at Dunkin’ [Brands] was remarkable, and we are excited to have someone of his caliber advising us on Mammoth’s growth and investment strategy.” Marcus Kittrell, Mammoth’s executive vice president, commented, “Dave [Hoffmann] has led big brands with thousands of units driven by owner-operators of all sizes. He gets that our operator-focus is a key part of what makes Mammoth special and will help us take our store operations to a whole new level of excellence in the coming years.”

Advertisement

Dave Hoffmann stated, “I’m excited to be joining such a talented team of entrepreneurs, and I look forward to working with the leadership team to accelerate growth and scale in the U.S. Over the past 25 years, I’ve worked shoulder-to-shoulder with operators across the U.S. and the globe, and I’m thrilled to partner with Mammoth as we build on the unique DNA of its owner-operator led business model. I’ve been tracking Mammoth’s progress for some time now, and I believe in the huge potential ahead of us.” Flying Ace Express Car Wash celebrates Riverside grand opening with free washes, donation DAYTON, Ohio — Flying Ace Express Car Wash recently celebrated the grand opening of its ninth Greater Dayton express carwash location with 10 days of free carwashes and a monetary donation campaign for the Riverside Jaycees at 4876 Airway Rd. in Riverside, Ohio, according to a company press release.

Advertisement

Throughout the grand opening period, Flying Ace Express gave away more than 2,058 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $30,870 and collected $16,073.89 in monetary donations for the Riverside Jaycees. During the grand opening, Flying Ace Express offered a free signature “Flying Ace” carwash ($15 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to the Riverside Jaycees. Flying Ace Express also offered discounted retail gift cards with all proceeds donated back to the Riverside Jaycees. ChemQuest also stepped in and donated $5,000. “It’s amazing when we can enter a new community, rally with vendor partners such as ChemQuest and business leaders, and in the end make a sizable donation that will positively impact so many families and community members in Riverside and Greater Dayton,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO.

Advertisement

Founded in 1979, the Riverside Jaycees serve local kids, families and the Greater Dayton community through initiatives including local scholarships, youth sports team sponsorships, Adopt-a-Family Christmas program, Senior dinners and Military and First Responder memorials. Flying Ace Express currently operates nine express washes in Beavercreek, Englewood, Hamilton, Huber Heights, Miamisburg, Moraine, Riverside and Washington Township. A 10th location in Hamilton, Ohio is slated to begin construction later this year. Autobell awards 2021 academic scholarships CHARLOTTE — For the 2021-22 academic year, Autobell Car Wash presented 98 of its team members in the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia and Maryland with scholarships toward the college or university of their choice, with the year’s gifts totaling $150,000, according to a press release.

Advertisement

Since its inception in 2000, the Autobell Car Wash Scholarship Program has awarded over 1,800 qualifying applicants more than $1.85 million in scholarship funding. The scholarship program is open to current Autobellteam members who have been employed with the company for a continuous 12 months and worked at least 100 hours in the last year. The selection process considers each student’s academic diligence and accomplishments, productive extracurricular activities, civic engagement, and letters from references familiar with the applicant through school and community involvement. The application also requires an essay that explores an educational or creative aspect of their employment experience. “I am incredibly grateful to be an Autobell Scholarship recipient for the past three years,” stated Abigail Gallup of Charlotte, North Carolina, an Autobell team member since 2017 currently studying business administration at the University of South Carolina. “It has allowed me to take courses abroad, pursue a minor study, and plan to pursue a master’s degree after graduation by affording me more time to study and focus on developing my future career rather than working additional hours to pay for tuition and student debt.

Advertisement

“The sales and customer service skills I developed working at Autobell are wonderful resume builders, and I have ample teamwork experience to speak about during interviews. Autobell taught me the value of hard work and determination, and I will forever be thankful for the support and experience provided me there throughout my educational journey.”

This year’s recipients by region are: Metro Atlanta, Georgia Julia Liberatore of Acworth, GA, attending Kennesaw State University Patrick Kryszczak, Alpharetta, GA – Georgia College State University Harrison Borders, Kennesaw, GA – Kennesaw State University Hunter Nobis, Kennesaw, GA – University of Georgia Branden Burley, Lawrenceville, GA – Piedmont University Nathan Nguyen, Lawrenceville, GA – Georgia Gwinnett College Lonnie Cole, Lilburn, GA – University of South Florida Adrian Mendoza, Mableton, GA – Kennesaw State University Daniel Maldonado, Marietta, GA – Kennesaw State University Victor Murra Schott, Norcross, GA – City College of New York Jamie Jordan, Suwanee, GA – University of North Georgia Carson Rossi, Suwanee, GA – University of Tennessee – Knoxville Central Maryland Alexei Sanidad, Bowie, MD – Anne Arundel Community College Austin O’Donnell, Forest Hill, MD – Towson University Robert Mayo, Grasonville, MD – Anne Arundel Community College Caleb Bradfield, Stevensville, MD – Maryville College Cabarrus County, North Carolina Carson Trott, Concord, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte Landon Trott, Concord, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte William McGee, Harrisburg, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte Marc Padilla, Mount Pleasant, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte Eastern North Carolina Zackary Wells, Battleboro, NC – Nash Community College Richard Wells, Red Oak, NC – East Carolina University Nicholas Vernon, Rocky Mount, NC – Methodist University Fred Fields, Spring Hope, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte Iredell County, North Carolina Bradley Brandt, Mooresville, NC – Western Carolina University Kira Orellana, Mooresville, NC – University of North Carolina Wilmington Walker Weatherford, Mooresville, NC – Appalachian State University Lincoln County, North Carolina Chandler McCaslin, Denver, NC – University of North Carolina Greensboro Morgan McCaslin, Denver, NC – North Carolina State University Brett Welch, Lincolnton, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte Kaitlyn Houser, Vale, NC – Western Carolina University Mecklenburg County, North Carolina Connor Carroll, Charlotte, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte Shamim Chowdhury Sajid, Charlotte, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte Marshall Cook, Charlotte, NC – University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Ellie Drescher, Charlotte, NC – University of North Carolina Wilmington Maya Elden, Charlotte, NC – San Diego State University Abigail Gallup, Charlotte, NC – University of South Carolina Andrew Garrett, Charlotte, NC – Appalachian State University Baudelio Hernandez, Charlotte, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte Olayemi Onasanya, Charlotte, NC – Central Piedmont Community College Kayla Serepca, Charlotte, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte Dominic Silvestri, Charlotte, NC – University of North Carolina Wilmington Matthew Trent, Charlotte, NC – Appalachian State University Davis Latham, Huntersville, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte Alexandra Lee, Matthews, NC – University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Kaitlyn Rast, Matthews, NC – University of North Carolina Wilmington Triad North Carolina Sofia Mata, Burlington, NC – Alamance Community College Shandler Sutton, Burlington, NC – University of North Carolina Greensboro Dajuan Taylor, Elon, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte Zackary Brooks, Greensboro, NC – North Carolina A&T State University Samuel Hayes, Greensboro, NC – North Carolina State University Triangle North Carolina Max Kahn, Apex, NC – East Carolina University Matthew Schmitt, Apex, NC – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Kenneth Sequeira, Apex, NC – North Carolina State University Justin Bossert, Cary, NC – Appalachian State University Andrew Jung, Cary, NC – Northeastern University Oscar Wilburn, Chapel Hill, NC – North Carolina Central University Logan Blankenship, Clayton, NC – Nash Community College John Rodgers, Clayton, NC – Johnston Community College Luke Rodgers, Clayton, NC – Johnston Community College Mohammad Qassem, Garner, NC – University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Irie Squire, Morrisville, NC – University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Joshua Brittain, Raleigh, NC – Appalachian State University Zachary Brittain, Raleigh, NC – Wake Tech Community College Parker Dillon, Raleigh, NC – East Carolina University Kyle Faulkner, Raleigh, NC – North Carolina State University William Journey, Raleigh, NC – East Carolina University Tazewell Steed, Raleigh, NC – North Carolina State University Garrett Wiseman, Wake Forest, NC – East Carolina University Josiah McKenzie, Youngsville, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte Union County, North Carolina Sebasthian Hincapie, Indian Trail, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte Quinton Farmer, Monroe, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte Western North Carolina Jacob Watson, Boone, NC – Mars Hill University Jeb Maize, Flat Rock, NC – Minnesota West Community and Technical College Gabe Rathbone, Waynesville, NC – Haywood Community College Ethan Wiggen, Zirconia, NC – University of North Carolina Asheville Charleston, South Carolina Amari Harrison, Ladson, SC – Charleston Southern University Dillon Asbell, Summerville, SC – University of South Carolina Upstate South Carolina Joelle Keffer, Clover, SC – The Citadel Blake Keffer, Clover, SC – The Citadel Elliot Zinser, Clover, SC – University of South Carolina Jonathan Parker, Fort Mill, SC – Anderson University Morgan Harder, Tega Cay, SC – College of Charleston Hampton Roads, Virginia Elias Albarracin, Chesapeake, VA – Old Dominion University Logan Angelillo, Chesapeake, VA – Randolph Macon College Casey Geary, Chesapeake, VA – Christopher Newport University Jett Messenger, Chesapeake, VA – Purdue University Joseph Simon, Chesapeake, VA – Tidewater Community College Jacob Flicek, Hampton, VA – Radford University Micah McLemore, Hampton, VA – Thomas Nelson Community College Neville Patel, Hampton, VA – James Madison University Zachary Kempf, Newport News, VA – Christopher Newport University Keelan Hill, Portsmouth, VA – Regent University Dontez Vann, Portsmouth, VA – Norfolk State University Nia Chung, Suffolk, VA – Tidewater Community College Luke Williamson, Suffolk, VA – Radford University Joseph Crutcher, Virginia Beach, VA – Tidewater Community College Joshua West, Williamsburg, VA – Thomas Nelson Community College Detailers prepare for special event MONTEREY, Calif. — A hand-selected group of experienced automotive detailers from around the country are descending on the Monterey Jet Center to prepare millions of dollars’ worth of vehicles for display at the 30th annual Gordon McCall Motorsports Revival and The Quail Motorsports Gathering, both of which take place during the week-long Monterey Car Week August 6-15, stated a press release.

Advertisement

The detail team includes representatives and brand ambassadors from P&S Detailing Products, the official detail supplier for the events, as well as representatives from the ultra-exclusive Detail Mafia. “This is the seventh time we have been invited to be the Official Detail Team at these events and our crew is super excited to be able to clean and protect the amazing assemblage of collector vehicles and super-cars that will be on display,” said Bob Phillips, president of P&S. “Detailer of Air Force One,” Renny Doyle of Detailing Success will lead his Detail Mafia team in ensuring each vehicle is in supreme condition for the shows.

Advertisement

Laguna Hills Detailer led team to prep rare 1947 Cisitalia Coupe LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — According to a company press release, master Orange County detailer Rigo Santana of Xtreme Xcellence Professional Detailing and founder of the Nueva Generacion de Detalladorese Network (NGDD) led a team to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles to prepare a rare 1947 Cisitalia 202 Coupe designed by 1940s Italian carmaker Pinin Farina, for exhibition at the Concorso Italiano on August 14th, and for competition at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 15th — the crowning event at the popular Monterey Car Week opening.

Advertisement

The Cisitalia 202 Coupe is the only known remaining version of the designer’s 200 Coupe left. Made of three pieces of hand-beaten metal with single stage automotive paint, it has a permanent home in the Petersen Automotive Museum. Any vehicle must be in superb condition to compete in such a prestigious event as the Concours d’elegance and Santana brought an expert team, certified by his NGDD, to the museum to help remove some scratches from the paint surface, and to polish the vintage vehicle to its ultimate shine. Sponsored by SONAX, Santana brought along members certified by his NGDD, the first and only professionally certified automotive detail training, taught 100 percent in Spanish, in the U.S.

Advertisement

“These are priceless, vintage vehicles whose single-stage paint is very delicate and sensitive, and must be treated as such,” said Santana, who is a former member of the Air Force One Detailing Team at the Seattle Museum of Flight, the McCalls Motorworks Revival Detailing Team at Monterey Car Week, and a member of the SONAX detailing team who cares for vintage and exotic vehicles on a regular basis. “There is no room for a mistake in caring for these types of vehicles, so the team has to be carefully trained and experienced in understanding automotive paint processes of this age, and in this type of meticulous polishing techniques.”

Advertisement