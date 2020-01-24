Market Focus: Demand for carwash space at UNITI expo grows

This week, we cover the UNITI expo trade show, a promotion and a grand opening.

UNITI expo 2020: Great demand from carwash exhibitors BERLIN — With less than five months to go until UNITI expo 2020, over 95% of the exhibition space has already been allocated, according to the organizer UNITI-Kraftstoff GmbH in a press release. The themed areas “Technology, payment & logistics” and “Car wash & car care” are almost fully booked, the release continued. About 80 exhibitors are attending for the first time and will use it as a contact and presentation platform for new business ventures, the release added. For a fourth consecutive time, UNITI expo has grown in space and number of exhibitors, proving its role as an industry leader, the release noted. In Germany and Europe, UNITI expo is the undisputed leading industry event — a must for every industry professional looking for a complete overview of trends, technologies and developments in the carwash and retail petroleum industries, the release stated. Additionally, UNITI expo continues to expand its reach beyond the borders of Europe, becoming more important by the day; the 2018 edition welcomed exhibitors and visitors from as many as 120 countries, the release continued. “In 2020, we expect a strong increase in visitors from regions with dynamic markets. Our delegation packages, which allow interested parties to visit the fair in a well-organized and efficient manner, have prompted enormous interest,” said Ben Boroewitsch, sales executive of UNITI expo. “Our aim is to open up interesting markets, projects and contacts from around the world for our exhibitors.”

The themed area “Car wash & car care” has enjoyed an incredible development over the last editions, the release noted. A space of 12,000 square meters (129,000 square feet) of the whole exhibition area (40,000 square meters or 430,500 square feet) is exclusively dedicated to this sector; the exhibition space has more than tripled since the first UNITI expo in 2014, the release added. The organizers expect over 100 exhibitors showcasing their latest products, including all the leading carwash manufacturers and top companies from the areas of carwash parks, accessories, chemicals and vehicle care and treatment, the release stated. The Carwash Forum will return with a series of lectures and presentations in hall 3, the release continued. Industry experts will explore a number of key topics, such as innovations in washing technology and payment systems as well as effective marketing concepts, the release noted. “As we are in close dialogue with industry companies, associations, science and politics, both nationally and internationally, we can very quickly identify trends and industry developments and incorporate them into our trade fair concept. In this way we ensure the high quality and success of UNITI expo,” said Elmar Kühn, managing director of UNITI-Kraftstoff GmbH.

For example, a joint workshop with selected exhibitors recently discussed the further development of the carwash sector, the release added. Exhibitors and trade visitors can therefore be curious to see what else UNITI expo has in store for them in 2020. D&S announces promotion of Kenneth Underhill HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — On Jan. 10, 2020, D&S Car Wash Equipment Co. announced the promotion of Kenneth Underhill to the newly formed position of director of marketing, according to a press release. In this new position, Underhill will be responsible for all marketing functions for the company, including strategic planning, advertising, promotions, trade shows, market research and public relations, the release continued. In addition, he will oversee all online and digital media marketing, encompassing website, email and social media, the release stated. Underhill will continue to have significant input in product development, the release added. Underhill joined D&S in 2017 as marketing and communications manager and was instrumental in enhancing the firm’s online presence and new business development processes, the release stated. Spanning a 40-year career in business, Underhill has held numerous positions in marketing and sales across a wide spectrum of industries, the release concluded.

Clean Ride Auto Spa offers full-serve, self-serve and pet spa options SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — According to www.argusleader.com, Clean Ride Auto Spa is set to open in early February at 550 W. 85th St. and will offer customers a flex service model. “We wanted to appeal to everyone’s needs,” co-owner Craig Humphreys said. Clean Ride will provide a one-stop-shop experience, including carwash, in-house coffee shop and self service dog wash, the article noted. The 10,000-square-foot space features a tunnel that includes both friction and touch-free options as well as 12 indoor bays for interior cleaning and detail services, the article added. Customers can either choose to do an exterior-only wash and vacuum and clean their interiors themselves, or they can purchase one of three different full-serve packages, the article stated. Co-owner Dave Dreessen said that they wanted to use a concept that offered a variety of options in order to differentiate themselves from the market, the article noted. “We were aware of the competition and tried to develop our own model,” he said. The three full-serve options include a quick clean, which includes vacuuming and wiping down interior surfaces and windows; an express detail that will also add protectants and spray wax; and a full detail, which will include full, thorough cleaning and detailing, including shampooing the carpets.

